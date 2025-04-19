Jey Uso Defeats Gunther by Submission to Capture World Heavyweight Title at WrestleMania 41

In the opening bout of Night 1 of WrestleMania 41, "Main Event" Jey Uso captured his first World Championship in WWE by defeating "The Ring General" Gunther with a Sleeper Hold.

Match coverage courtesy of Mike Hogan of Rajah.com:

World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther(c) vs Jey Uso

It's time for our first match, and Jey Uso gets a grand entrance. The Las Vegas Raiderettes (the Raiders' cheerleaders" are in the crowd, and a crew line the ramp waving flags. Jey makes his way down the very, very long stairs from far up in the stands. This will be a long entrance, folks, and it started at 7:09pm eastern. At 7:16pm, Gunther begins making his entrance. It is much shorter, more serious, and far less fanfare. We get our bell at 7:19pm and both men take nearly a minute sizing each other up. Jey initiates things finally, going for a lockup. Both men counter each other in our opening moments until Jey shoves Gunther back on his ass for a pop. Gunther and Jey again circle in the ring. Gunther with a side headlock takedown. Gunther starts a slow stretch of offense, using working holds to keep the challenger under control. Uso and Gunther exchange shoulder tackles. Gunther drops Uso with a chop; Jey fires back with a step-up Enziguri. Gunther rolls to the outside and paces, taking a moment to compose himself.

Gunther enters the ring and takes control for a stretch. If you've seen a Gunther match before, you know what to expect--a clinically slow, methodical approach. Gunther loses control as Jey begins to show some signs of life, leading to a body slam from Uso and a series of strikes. Gunther shuts it down with a chop to the throat, knocking Jey from his perch upon the top turnbuckle to the hard ground. Gunther again takes control, and again slows the pace. Highlights of this include more chops and several whips fro Gunther to the corner. Jey finally counters one and drops the champ with a Spear out of nowhere, covering for two. Jey pursues Gunther into the corner, causing the ref to force a separation. Gunther uses the opportunity to sucker-strike Jey, but Jey fires off a shot of his own. Both men end up struggling for control on the turnbuckles, leading to a suplex from Gunther. Gunther hits a dud of a Powerbomb--more like a "power sparkler"--and covers for only a two. Jey picks up the pace at 7;28pm, taking Gunther down with a headscissors before following it up immediately with a vicious Spear. Jey heads up top and connects with the Uso Splash but only gets a two off the cover!

Gunther heads to the outside, frustrated, then decides he's going to walk off! Gunther grabs his title and heads to the ramp-side of the ring, yelling at Jey. The ref dips through the ropes to warn him; Jey looks for a Suicide Dive but Gunther gets the belt up! Jey collides with the belt and the ref didn't see! Gunther looks to put away Jey in the ring but Uso kicks out! Gunther slaps in the Sleeper, and the crowd begins to Yeet some life into the challenger. Jey gets close to the ropes but Gunther rolls them back into the center of the ring. Jey manages to get a toe on the rope and the ref forces the break. Gunther kneels over Jey, yelling insults at him. Gunther begins to unload on Jey, who's seated in the corner, firing off chops and knee strikes. He taunts the crowd to jeers. Jey rises and tells Gunther to bring it. Gunther with a chop to Uso, dropping a laughing Jey. Gunther with another chop that drops the laughing Jey Uso to his knees. Someone cue the "Tubthumping" because Jey gets knocked down, but he get's back up again--no one's ever gonna keep him down.

Gunther and Jey begin to exchange blows in the middle of the ring, with the crowd yeeting every blow from the challenger. Jey finally drops Gunther and tries to fire himself up. Gunther slaps a Sleeper on but Jey ducks under and counters with a snap German Suplex! Gunther and Uso recover about the same time, using opposite corners to recover in. Uso looks for a Spear but Gunther intercepts with a "Dinosaur Dropkick" (is that it's name?) Gunther looks for a Powerbomb but Jey counters with a Powerbomb of his own! Uso follows it up with a Superkick to another big pop. Uso with a second Superkick, then a Spear! Jey heads up top and hits the Uso Splash, then hits a second! Jey goes up top one more time to another big pop, hitting a third Uso Splash. Gunther rolls in pain as Jey sizes him up. Jey with a Sleeper on Gunther! Gunther taps! Gunther taps! Gunther taps! The crowd goes wild...but not European tour wild. :(

Your Winner AND NEW World Heavyweight Champion, "Main Event" Jey Uso!