Is Donald Trump Really Headed to WWE WrestleMania 41?

Fightful Select has provided an update regarding ongoing speculation surrounding WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, specifically addressing circulating rumors that former President Donald Trump could make an appearance at the event.

The speculation was sparked following an episode of The Pat McAfee Show, during which McAfee discussed a photo of Trump receiving the Ula Fala, a ceremonial Samoan item. This conversation followed the publication of a Vanity Fair article that featured Roman Reigns stating his support for “our President.”

During the show, McAfee commented, “The tribal Commander-in-chief has the Ula Fala in Washington, DC—that thing is on a private plane, heading over here to Las Vegas.”

Although it appeared McAfee was referring to the Ula Fala itself, his statement fueled rumors that Trump might be traveling to Las Vegas for WrestleMania 41. However, Fightful Select has reached out to WWE sources who indicated they have not heard anything suggesting Trump will be involved in the event. Furthermore, local authorities confirmed to Fightful that they have not received any communication or begun preparations for the level of security required for a former U.S. President's visit.

