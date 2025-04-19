Major Update on Becky Lynch’s WWE Status Ahead of WWE WrestleMania 41

Becky Lynch is reportedly set to make her long-anticipated return to WWE at WrestleMania 41 this weekend, marking the end of her nearly year-long absence from the ring. According to PWInsider Elite, multiple sources have confirmed that Lynch will be “physically involved” at the event, with her reappearance expected to follow what is being described as a major WrestleMania moment.

Lynch, who stepped away from WWE after her contract expired in June 2024, officially re-signed with the company in January 2025. Despite rejoining the roster, her on-screen comeback was strategically postponed as WWE and Lynch awaited the right creative direction for her return. During this time, Lynch stayed visible through her involvement in promotional efforts for Raw’s upcoming move to Netflix, reinforcing her continued association with the brand.

Anticipation for her return grew stronger when she was seen with her husband, Seth Rollins, at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony in Las Vegas on Friday night. Her presence sparked further speculation that a high-profile comeback was imminent.

Should she step back into the spotlight at WrestleMania 41, her involvement could shake up the women’s division. With potential storylines involving reigning stars such as Tiffany Stratton, Charlotte Flair, or Bianca Belair, Lynch’s return could lead to major developments in the coming weeks.

PWInsider reported, “PWInsiderElite.com has been told by multiple sources that Becky Lynch will be involved physically this weekend at Wrestlemania 41 and after this weekend, she will be back on WWE programming ‘coming out of a big Mania moment.’”

