×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

WWE Nearing Sell-Out for WrestleMania 41 as Confidence Remains High

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 19, 2025
WWE Nearing Sell-Out for WrestleMania 41 as Confidence Remains High

WWE is edging closer to a full house for WrestleMania 41, according to a new report from Fightful Select. While the event has not officially sold out just yet, company officials remain confident that both nights will be at full capacity by showtime.

As of earlier today, around 1,200 tickets were still available for Night One of WrestleMania 41, with approximately 1,300 remaining for Night Two. Despite those remaining numbers, WWE is optimistic that both nights will be completely sold out.

Behind the scenes, the company has reportedly been very conservative when it comes to issuing complimentary tickets. Even top talent have found it “virtually impossible” to secure as many comp tickets as they have in previous years, suggesting a notable shift in WWE’s approach. This trend has become increasingly common within the company and was evident during last night's SmackDown, where some talent noted it was the tightest comp situation they have ever experienced.

Join the WNS Discord to Chat Live During WWE WrestleMania 41 Night One!

WrestleMania 41 kicks off tonight in Las Vegas, featuring seven matches, including championship bouts and a thrilling triple threat main event with CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins.

— Ben Kerin Apr 19, 2025 05:18PM

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login

WrestleMania 41 Night 1

April 19, 2025 at 8:00 PM

Location: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

Airing On: Peacock and Netflix

Hashtag: wrestlemania

×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

NXT Stand & Deliver

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

Apr. 19th at 1:00 PM

Airing on Peacock

#stand amp deliver

Busted Open Party

Intrigue at Wynn Las Vegas, Las Vegas, Nevada

Apr. 19th at 2:00 PM

#busted open

WrestleMania 41 Night 1

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

Apr. 19th at 8:00 PM

Airing on WWE Network

#wrestlemania

WrestleMania 41 Night 2

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

Apr. 20th at 8:00 PM

Airing on WWE Network

#wrestlemania

Monday Night Raw

T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

Apr. 21st at 8:00 PM

Airing on Free Admission

#raw

Dark Side of the Ring Season 6 Episode 3 - Superstar Billy Graham

N/A

Apr. 22nd at 8:00 PM

Airing on Vice TV

#dark side of the ring

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy