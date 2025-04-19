WWE Nearing Sell-Out for WrestleMania 41 as Confidence Remains High

WWE is edging closer to a full house for WrestleMania 41, according to a new report from Fightful Select. While the event has not officially sold out just yet, company officials remain confident that both nights will be at full capacity by showtime.

As of earlier today, around 1,200 tickets were still available for Night One of WrestleMania 41, with approximately 1,300 remaining for Night Two. Despite those remaining numbers, WWE is optimistic that both nights will be completely sold out.

Behind the scenes, the company has reportedly been very conservative when it comes to issuing complimentary tickets. Even top talent have found it “virtually impossible” to secure as many comp tickets as they have in previous years, suggesting a notable shift in WWE’s approach. This trend has become increasingly common within the company and was evident during last night's SmackDown, where some talent noted it was the tightest comp situation they have ever experienced.