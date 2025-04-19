WWE Nearing Sell-Out for WrestleMania 41 as Confidence Remains High

WWE is edging closer to a full house for WrestleMania 41, according to a new report from Fightful Select. While the event has not officially sold out just yet, company officials remain confident that both nights will be at full capacity by showtime.
As of earlier today, around 1,200 tickets were still available for Night One of WrestleMania 41, with approximately 1,300 remaining for Night Two. Despite those remaining numbers, WWE is optimistic that both nights will be completely sold out.
Behind the scenes, the company has reportedly been very conservative when it comes to issuing complimentary tickets. Even top talent have found it “virtually impossible” to secure as many comp tickets as they have in previous years, suggesting a notable shift in WWE’s approach. This trend has become increasingly common within the company and was evident during last night's SmackDown, where some talent noted it was the tightest comp situation they have ever experienced.
⚡ Join the WNS Discord to Chat Live During WWE WrestleMania 41 Night One!
WrestleMania 41 kicks off tonight in Las Vegas, featuring seven matches, including championship bouts and a thrilling triple threat main event with CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins.— Ben Kerin Apr 19, 2025 05:18PM
WrestleMania 41 Night 1
April 19, 2025 at 8:00 PM
Location: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada
Airing On: Peacock and Netflix
Hashtag: wrestlemania
T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas
Apr. 19th at 1:00 PM
Airing on Peacock
Intrigue at Wynn Las Vegas, Las Vegas, Nevada
Apr. 19th at 2:00 PM
Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada
Apr. 19th at 8:00 PM
Airing on WWE Network
Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada
Apr. 20th at 8:00 PM
Airing on WWE Network
T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada
Apr. 21st at 8:00 PM
Airing on Free Admission
N/A
Apr. 22nd at 8:00 PM
Airing on Vice TV
Leave a Comment ()