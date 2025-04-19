WWE Seemingly Retires Heritage Cup in Surprising WrestleMania Weekend Segment

WWE may have quietly retired a championship over WrestleMania weekend, and it happened in a rather unorthodox way.

During the afternoon NXT Stand & Deliver event, which took place ahead of WrestleMania 41, there was a backstage segment featuring a special Las Vegas cameo by famed magicians Penn & Teller. In the segment, Lexis King appeared carrying the NXT Heritage Cup trophy.

As part of the skit, King handed the trophy to Penn, who placed it inside a cage. After covering the cage with a sheet, Penn revealed the surprise – the cup had vanished and in its place stood Teller, wearing a Jey Uso shirt and enthusiastically “yeeting.”

While the moment played off as a comedic gag, it might have carried more significance than it initially seemed. In recent months, the Heritage Cup has largely faded from prominence, with King defending it under standard match rules rather than the traditional Heritage Cup Rules format.

Given its diminished importance and the nature of this segment, it is being speculated that NXT may have used the moment as a creative way to phase the Heritage Cup out completely, effectively writing it off television for the foreseeable future.

