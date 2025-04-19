Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay Cancel Signing, Fuel WWE WrestleMania Return Rumors

The former WWE Superstars Peyton Royce and Billie Kay, best known as The IIconics, are now performing under the name The IInspiration, using their real names Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay. The popular duo made their in-ring return this weekend at WrestleCon, marking their first wrestling appearance since their time with TNA in 2022.

In addition to their return to action, Cassie and Jessica have also been participating in autograph signings during WrestleCon. They were scheduled to appear again today from 9 AM to 1 PM. However, Cassie took to Twitter to share an unexpected update—revealing that they will no longer be signing autographs on Sunday as originally planned. This sudden change has sparked a wave of speculation among fans.

Given that it is WrestleMania weekend, many fans have immediately begun theorizing that a return to WWE could be in the works, perhaps as a surprise appearance at WrestleMania Sunday or on the RAW after WrestleMania. On the other hand, it could simply be a case of Cassie stirring up intrigue and embracing the excitement surrounding their appearance.





