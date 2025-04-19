×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay Cancel Signing, Fuel WWE WrestleMania Return Rumors

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 19, 2025
Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay Cancel Signing, Fuel WWE WrestleMania Return Rumors

The former WWE Superstars Peyton Royce and Billie Kay, best known as The IIconics, are now performing under the name The IInspiration, using their real names Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay. The popular duo made their in-ring return this weekend at WrestleCon, marking their first wrestling appearance since their time with TNA in 2022.

In addition to their return to action, Cassie and Jessica have also been participating in autograph signings during WrestleCon. They were scheduled to appear again today from 9 AM to 1 PM. However, Cassie took to Twitter to share an unexpected update—revealing that they will no longer be signing autographs on Sunday as originally planned. This sudden change has sparked a wave of speculation among fans.

Given that it is WrestleMania weekend, many fans have immediately begun theorizing that a return to WWE could be in the works, perhaps as a surprise appearance at WrestleMania Sunday or on the RAW after WrestleMania. On the other hand, it could simply be a case of Cassie stirring up intrigue and embracing the excitement surrounding their appearance.

NEW! NEW! NEW!

Want to comment? – WNS recently introduced a brand-new comment system! Signing up takes just 30 seconds, and once you have your account, you will be able to join the conversation and comment on all of our news reports! Look for the BECOME A MEMBER button below.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

NXT Stand & Deliver

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

Apr. 19th at 1:00 PM

Airing on Peacock

#stand amp deliver

Busted Open Party

Intrigue at Wynn Las Vegas, Las Vegas, Nevada

Apr. 19th at 2:00 PM

#busted open

WrestleMania 41 Night 1

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

Apr. 19th at 8:00 PM

Airing on WWE Network

#wrestlemania

WrestleMania 41 Night 2

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

Apr. 20th at 8:00 PM

Airing on WWE Network

#wrestlemania

Monday Night Raw

T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

Apr. 21st at 8:00 PM

Airing on Free Admission

#raw

Dark Side of the Ring Season 6 Episode 3 - Superstar Billy Graham

N/A

Apr. 22nd at 8:00 PM

Airing on Vice TV

#dark side of the ring

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy