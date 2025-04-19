Oba Femi Retains NXT Title in Chaotic Triple Threat Battle at WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2025

Oba Femi retained his NXT Championship in a chaotic and physically intense Triple Threat match against Trick Williams and Je’Von Evans on NXT, surviving an onslaught of innovative offense, explosive double-team maneuvers, and near match-ending sequences.

Evans wasted no time, looking to hit a double Ace Crusher right out of the gate, but was shut down. He threw rapid-fire punches at Femi before being flattened by a double lariat that took out both challengers. Evans regrouped and sent Femi to the floor with a well-timed kick after slipping out of a scoop attempt. Trick missed with a spin kick, allowing Evans to float over while Williams showcased his athleticism with a standing moonsault to land on his feet.

As the action picked up, Evans countered a Book End attempt, slammed himself into Femi to keep him upright, and tried to steal a pin with a backslide. Trick and Evans then exchanged kicks that dropped them both. After a pair of kip-ups, Femi re-entered the fray and executed a double Samoan Drop on his challengers.

Femi launched Evans into Trick before delivering a shoulderbreaker and tossing Evans out. He lifted Trick into a military press and transitioned into a double knee gutbuster for a nearfall. Trick tried to rally with repeated lariats, but a single one from Femi sent him back to the floor. Je’Von then sprang back into the match with a lariat from the ropes, knocking the champion down.

Evans took a moment to taunt the champion, but Williams took advantage and rammed him into the post before hitting a fireman’s carry Michinoku Driver. Femi tried for a powerbomb on Trick, only for Williams to reverse it into a Frankensteiner. Moments later, Evans delivered a big flapjack for a two-count before Femi knocked Trick down with a brutal overhand chop.

With Femi hammering away on Williams in one corner, Evans fired off kicks in the opposite. Trick flew in from behind with a jumping neckbreaker. Williams called for an alliance with Evans, but it was a setup—he hit the Trick Shot on Evans, though Femi quickly broke the pin.

The action spilled to the apron, where Je’Von pulled Trick into position and hurled Femi into the apron with a hurricanrana. Williams followed with a dive that took out both opponents on the floor. Inside the ring, Je’Von nailed a double stomp on Williams, only for Femi to re-enter. The momentum shifted back and forth, with Je’Von hitting a Whisper in the Wind but failing to keep either man down.

In one of the most jaw-dropping moments of the match, Femi muscled under both challengers while Trick pulled Evans in for a Tower of Doom from the top. Je’Von delivered a superkick to Femi, Williams responded with a German suplex, but the champion popped up and flattened both with a double spinebuster.

The intensity continued to rise as Trick delivered a kick, Evans rolled him up for two, and Je’Von lined up the champion with a diving splash—only to be caught and nearly chokeslammed. Evans reversed it into an Ace Crusher, followed by a springboard version into a Shiranui for another close call.

Je’Von double-jumped, only to be cut down by a Swiss Death uppercut from Femi, who nearly sealed the victory before Trick broke it up. Femi responded by chokeslamming Williams onto the apron. Evans returned with another Ace Crusher and seemed poised to win it all, but Femi kicked out yet again.

With the referee temporarily down, the action spilled outside. Femi launched Je’Von into the timekeeper’s barricade, then hurled Evans straight through the ringside barricade. Trick struck back by Book Ending Femi through the announce desk. He rolled Je’Von into the ring and landed the Trick Shot, but there was no referee to count.

Femi pulled referee D.A. Brewer away, only for Brewer to kick him off and slide into the ring—just too late to count. Trick and Femi traded strikes from their knees to their feet before Je’Von flew in with a double diving Ace Crusher. He followed it up with a spectacular double-jump Spiral Tap that connected, but so did another Trick Shot.

Femi recovered and delivered a thunderous powerbomb to Trick onto Evans, picking up the win and proving once again why he reigns supreme as the NXT Champion.