Stephanie Vaquer Retains NXT Women’s Championship at WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2025

In a chaotic and action-packed multi-woman showdown, alliances were short-lived and momentum shifted by the second. The match opened with Grace and Giulia working together briefly to eliminate two opponents before Jordynne Grace floored Giulia with a brutal lariat, a shoulder block, and an inverted tilt-a-whirl slam for an early one-count.

Vaquer and Parker engaged in a fierce exchange while Beautiful Madness and Dark Angel briefly teamed up, only to end up fighting each other. Grace tripped Parker on the outside before bulldozing Stephanie back in the ring. A flurry of counters followed, with Vaquer nearly stealing a win with a victory roll before Grace answered with powerful offense of her own.

Giulia unleashed a furious attack on Jaida with chops and ax handles, but the tide turned with a stunning Double Blockbuster Doomsday Device from Jaida and Jordynne. Grace later countered multiple holds and hit a Jackhammer on Giulia, while a chaotic three-woman suplex chain unfolded in the ring.

Vaquer rose above the chaos momentarily but was knocked down by Giulia’s missile dropkick and a curb stomp—only for Grace to break the pin. Parker responded with a blockbuster and a seated senton onto a pile of competitors, followed by a Falcon Arrow that could not finish the match.

Submission holds locked in across the ring were broken up when Jaida used Beautiful Madness as a weapon. Vaquer fired back with a string of devastating Devil’s Kisses to Giulia, Jaida, and Jordynne. As she went for the finish, Stephanie attempted to counter but was taken out with a V-Trigger.

Jordynne nearly sealed it with a Juggernaut Driver until Parker broke the count. In the closing moments, Jaida planted Giulia with a Gourdbuster and went for the pin—only for Vaquer to fly in with a jaw-dropping Spiral Tap to break it up, seizing the spotlight.