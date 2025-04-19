Stacks Betrays Tony D’Angelo After Chaos-Fueled Fight With Darkstate at WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2025

Chaos erupted before the opening bell as all four members of Darkstate encircled Tony D’Angelo and launched into a savage beatdown, leaving no time for formalities. Despite the brutal ambush, Stacks and Luca bounced back and connected with a Shatter Machine—seemingly targeting Cutler—which finally signaled the start of the match.

The carnage only escalated from there. Lennox drove Myles Borne (formerly Crusifino) into the announce table with force, while Shugars attempted to restore order but was quickly shoved aside. Luca found himself hurled into the side of the ring, eating a flurry of stiff shots from Griffin and Saquon, who alternated on the assault. Lorenzo eventually tagged in and fired up, nailing a series of corner-to-corner elbow strikes. Though Tony D’Angelo appeared irritated by the lack of a tag, Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo was operating on another level.

Shugars rolled out of the ring, but Stacks capitalized with a cannonball from the apron, hurling Shugars back inside. Osiris Osbourne was waiting and delivered a monstrous Pounce, sending Shugars flying over the timekeeper’s barricade. Osiris continued his attack, slamming Lorenzo into the apron and taking control by throwing him into the corner.

Dion then dropped Stacks with a thunderous spinebuster, but Stacks somehow kicked out. Fighting back, Stacks unleashed mounted punches before flipping out of a back suplex attempt and blasting Shugars with a stiff Busaiku Knee. Lorenzo tagged in and finally brought in D’Angelo, who wasted no time unleashing fury with a barrage of right hands.

Tony D’Angelo launched belly-to-belly suplexes on both Dion and Saquon, then dropped Osiris with a huge spinebuster. Shugars climbed to the top rope in desperation, but Tony met him there with a devastating belly-to-belly superplex right into Griffin. Lennox made the save before the referee could count three. Osiris cut off D’Angelo with a pop-up facebuster, allowing Dion to re-enter and nearly claim victory with a Jackhammer, but The Family made the save.

A full-scale melee broke out as all six competitors entered the ring. Outside, Cutler ambushed Luca, driving him into the ring post—until Adrianna Rizzo stormed in and took flight with a daring plancha onto Cutler. Back in the ring, Tony and Stacks executed a double flapjack on Griffin, who somehow kicked out.

Then came the turning point. Tony glared coldly toward the Underboos before reaching for the crowbars. Stacks protested—it was not Tony’s call. As tension built, Shugars kneed Stacks, sending him crashing into Tony. Amid the disarray, rapid-fire tags followed. In a moment of emotion, Tony kissed Lorenzo on the cheek and said he loved him before launching him over the top rope onto the mass of Darkstate members outside.

With the official distracted, Stacks tangled with James, while Cutler retrieved a crowbar. Saquon had D’Angelo dead to rights, but Lorenzo reappeared—using the crowbar to eliminate Shugars. Tony returned the favor by spinebustering another attacker off Stacks, and the two men shared a brief embrace.

Then came the betrayal.

Without warning, Stacks struck Tony low with a kick from behind. The Don collapsed in agony. Lorenzo left the ring, abandoning Tony to a pack of wolves. Darkstate swarmed and delivered their devastating tossing triple powerbomb to finish the job, scoring the pinfall on D’Angelo in stunning fashion.