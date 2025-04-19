Sol Ruca Crowned New NXT North American Champion at WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2025

Sol Ruca emerged victorious in a high-stakes, chaotic ladder match to become the new NXT North American Champion.
The action kicked off at a rapid pace, with all competitors engaging immediately. Sol Ruca stood out early with a slick counter and fierce offense, while Kelani Jordan, Thea Hail, Zaria, Lola Vice, and others constantly battled for control of the ladder and the match.
Key moments included Ruca's explosive X-Factor, Jordan’s split-legged moonsault on a ladder-bound Zaria, and Hail’s double wristlock atop the ladder. Izzi Dame impressed with powerful moves, including a sit-out spinebuster and suplex into a ladder, while Vice locked in a dangerous sleeper hold during the climb.
Amid nonstop ladder chaos and high-risk offense, the closing stretch came down to tag partners Sol and Zaria. After an emotional standoff, they exchanged headbutts until Sol gained the upper hand. She delivered a Sol Snatcher from the ladder to Izzi, then wiped out both Jordan and Hail with back-to-back finishers.
With the field cleared, Sol climbed the ladder and retrieved the title, becoming the new NXT North American Champion.
WHAT. A. FINISH.— WWE (@WWE) April 19, 2025
SOL RUCA IS THE NEW #WWENXT WOMEN'S NORTH AMERICAN CHAMPION!!!@SolRucaWWE #StandAndDeliver pic.twitter.com/MFd4NmiHtN
