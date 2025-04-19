Hank and Tank Capture NXT Tag Team Gold at WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2025

Hank Walker and Tank Ledger are the new NXT Tag Team Champions after an intense and chaotic battle that saw them overcome the high-flying tandem of Axiom and Nathan Frazer.

The match opened with a technical exchange between Axiom and Walker, as Axiom targeted the wrist to slow the larger opponent. Walker countered with a shove and a bold display of bravado, mixing power offense with taunts, but Axiom quickly regained control, grounding him once more. Walker eventually reversed and sent Axiom into the ropes, only to be caught with a dropkick. Frazer entered the match, but momentum shifted when Hank and Tank cut him off and nearly scored the win early through Ledger.

Regrouping quickly, Axiom and Frazer worked in sync to mount a comeback, using crisp double-team attacks to clear the ring. A hesitation dropkick from Axiom on Walker nearly ended the match, but Walker responded with a barrage of elbows and a lariat that left Axiom floored.

Frazer brought speed and agility, landing a double axhandle, flying elbow, and a running shooting star press, but still could not seal the victory. Axiom re-entered and slowed the pace, applying a reverse chinlock that transitioned into a cross armbar and a triangle choke. Walker attempted a powerbomb to escape, but Frazer made the save. In the chaos, Walker threw Axiom into Frazer, momentarily halting their momentum.

Ledger took over with a hot tag, unleashing a flurry of lariats before delivering a slingshot splash to Axiom and a springboard shoulder block to both opponents. A fisherman spinebuster nearly gave them the titles, but Axiom somehow kicked out. Axiom answered with a frog splash, followed by Frazer’s 450 splash, but Walker managed to kick out again in a show of resilience.

Momentum swung wildly as Walker hit a diving lariat, and Tank followed with a flapjack into Frazer for another nearfall. Axiom was sent crashing to the floor, and Frazer was launched off the apron and into the announce desk by a brutal pounce from Walker. Hank then attempted a dive but missed completely, crashing hard into the desk. Tank’s attempted dive was met with a superkick from Axiom.

Back inside, Frazer and Axiom delivered a dropkick/legsweep combo, but Ledger refused to stay down. Axiom then stunned him with a top-rope enzuigiri and hit an avalanche Spanish Fly. Frazer followed with a Phoenix Splash, only for Walker to break up the pin at the last possible second.

With the match descending into total chaos, a missed Phoenix Splash allowed Hank to connect with a massive Bossman Slam. Tank dove on Axiom and tagged in, as the two locked their sights on Frazer. Stripping off their shirts and ramping up the aggression, they planted Frazer with an assisted powerslam to claim the victory.

Hank and Tank now stand atop the NXT tag team division, capturing their first NXT Tag Team Championship in a hard-fought and explosive encounter.