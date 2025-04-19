Ricky Saints Retains NXT North American at WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2025

Ricky Saints successfully defended the NXT North American Championship in a hard-hitting and dramatic bout against Ethan Page, one that tested the champion’s endurance and resolve from the opening bell to the final three count.

The match kicked off with both men immediately taking the fight to the outside, exchanging heavy strikes in an early attempt to gain the upper hand. Neither man was able to maintain control in the opening minutes, but it was Saints who eventually broke through, driving Page into the turnbuckles and delivering a punishing chop to the chest. He then showed off his athleticism by tightrope walking the top rope before launching himself into a clothesline that flattened his opponent.

Page responded with a brutal shift in momentum, catching Saints and slamming him across the ring apron—a move that sent the champion crashing to the floor and clutching his back in agony. From there, “All Ego” zeroed in on the injured area, hammering Saints with repeated punches before connecting with a suplex for a close two count. Though Saints fought back, Page shut him down with a sidewalk slam and another near-fall.

Momentum swung again when Page attempted another suplex, but Saints reversed it into a swinging neckbreaker. The battle briefly spilled to the outside once more, where Saints looked to fly from the apron—only to crash knee-first into the announce table after Page evaded the move.

Page dragged Saints back into the ring and applied a Boston Crab, targeting the lower back with surgical precision. The champion refused to quit, reaching the bottom rope to force the break. Page continued to wear him down with a back drop over the top rope, but Saints once again rallied, springing off the ropes with a tornado DDT to finally shift the tide.

With the crowd firmly behind him, Saints unleashed a spinebuster followed by a Michinoku Driver, though neither move could put Page away. The challenger fired back with a slap in the corner and hoisted Saints into a popup powerslam, but the champion kicked out at two.

Saints delivered a reverse DDT and made his way to the top rope, but Page intercepted him. Saints escaped, however, and countered into a powerbomb for a dramatic near-fall. Page recovered in time to reverse Saints’ attempted spear into a codebreaker, then hit the Ego’s Edge in what appeared to be the final blow—but Saints narrowly escaped defeat, kicking out at the last possible moment.

The finish came quickly after. Saints avoided a clothesline and struck with a spear, then followed up with his signature Roshambo to finally put Page down for three and retain the North American Title.