WWE NXT Stand & Deliver Results - Las Vegas, NV (April 19, 2025)

Live from the buzzing T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, the Kickoff Show opened with hosts Sam Roberts and Megan Morant giving viewers a run-through of the highly anticipated card. The spotlight quickly turned to the NXT Women’s Championship Fatal Four-Way Match with a hype package setting the stage, followed by Roberts and Morant offering their analysis of the title clash.

A compelling interview with Jordynne Grace aired next, as she reflected on her long journey to WWE. Grace shared a story from over a decade ago when she was called in for a backstage segment but was ultimately pulled from camera view. Footage highlighted her impactful tenure in TNA Wrestling while she explained how she embraced her identity as “The Juggernaut.” Grace confidently discussed her role in the upcoming fatal four-way, revealing how betting on herself led to this pivotal moment.

Backstage, The Family was seen deep in preparation ahead of their six-man tag team bout against DarkState. Tony D’Angelo encouraged Stacks Lorenzo, assuring him that they would handle matters together, ending the exchange with a meaningful embrace.

In a pre-match interview, Je’Von Evans sat down with Vic Joseph to speak about the biggest opportunity of his career: the NXT Championship Triple Threat match featuring Trick Williams and the reigning champion, Oba Femi. Evans expressed excitement and determination going into the showdown.

The next feature previewed the NXT Women’s North American Championship Ladder Match. Footage from Sol Ruca’s Instagram showed her training hard for what is expected to be a grueling contest, building anticipation for the new championship’s crowning.

Also included was an earlier interview with Hank and Tank, who shared their thoughts heading into their challenge for the NXT Tag Team Championships against FrAxiom. Wrapping things up, NXT General Manager Ava joined Roberts and Morant to discuss the night’s matches and what they meant for the future of NXT.

The Kickoff concluded with an explosive Fatal Four-Way Tag Team Match featuring Meta-Four’s Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson, Fatal Influence’s Fallon Henley and Jacy Jayne, the pairing of Tatum Paxley and Gigi Dolin, and the duo of Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade.

Gigi Dolin and Tatum Paxley have secured the victory in a high-stakes multi-team clash, officially becoming the No. 1 contenders for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships. Their future title shot will be against the reigning champions—either Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, or Lyra Valkyria and Bayley, depending on the outcome of the WrestleMania 41 Sunday title match.

The action kicked off with Lash Legend using her brute strength to gain early momentum for Meta-Four against Roxanne Perez. Kiana James provided a brief assist from the corner, allowing Perez to take control momentarily before tagging in Gigi Dolin. Jakara Jackson then joined the fray and tangled with Dolin until Perez re-entered the match.

Chaos started to break out once Paxley and Legend became the legal competitors. Legend attempted a powerbomb, leading to a smooth tag to Jackson and an assisted powerbomb combo by the Meta-Four pairing. From there, all teams stormed the ring, erupting into an all-out brawl that fired up the crowd. Just as Perez prepared to dive, Legend yanked her away from the ropes. Paxley, Henley, and Dolin then delivered dives to the outside, followed by a huge aerial move from Cora Jade. Jackson one-upped them all with an athletic leap over the referee, crashing onto the pile at ringside.

Back inside the ring, Fatal Influence landed a double bulldog for a near-fall. At ringside, Cora Jade planted Jackson with a vicious DDT. Meanwhile, Perez executed a stunning reversal—turning a chokeslam attempt into a Pop Rox—for the first elimination of the match.

Meta-Four was eliminated.

Moments later, Jacy Jayne connected with a neckbreaker on Jade. Tension boiled over when Perez suddenly abandoned her partner, walking out and leaving Jade vulnerable. That opened the door for Paxley and Dolin to deliver a clean double-team pin and secure the second elimination.

Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez were eliminated.

With the field narrowed down to two teams, Fatal Influence turned up the aggression with a flurry of double-team offense. Fallon Henley found herself in a unique submission hold by Paxley and Dolin, but Jayne broke it up with a perfectly timed superkick. Jayne and Henley then joined forces for a double superplex on Dolin. As Paxley attempted to tag in, she was knocked out of the equation. Jayne followed up with a crushing knee strike to Dolin, nearly securing the win, but Paxley recovered just in time to break up the pin.

Fatal Influence tried to capitalize on their numbers advantage for a sneaky finish, but Dolin showed resilience by kicking out. The conclusion came when Dolin and Paxley connected with the Cemetary Drive finisher on Jayne, sealing the win and punching their ticket to a future title opportunity.

Winners: Gigi Dolin and Tatum Paxley

NXT North American Championship: Ricky Saints (c) vs. Ethan Page

Ricky Saints put his NXT North American Championship on the line against Ethan Page in a brutal showdown that began with chaos outside the ring. The two competitors wasted no time trading blows on the floor, with neither able to gain a lasting advantage in the early moments. Eventually, Saints found his footing by smashing Page into the turnbuckles and delivering a stiff chest chop. He then showcased his agility by tightrope-walking the top rope before crashing down onto Page with a clothesline.

Page, however, seized momentum after slamming Saints across the edge of the ring apron, sending the champion crashing to the floor in pain. From there, “All Ego” focused his attack on Saints’ back, pounding away with fists to the face and connecting with a suplex that earned him a two count. Despite a brief flurry by Saints, Page cut him off with a sidewalk slam for another near-fall.

A turning point came when Page tried for another suplex, only for Saints to counter with a swinging neckbreaker that momentarily shifted the match back outside. Saints looked to capitalize with a high-risk move off the apron, but Page dodged it, causing Saints to collide knee-first into the announce desk.

Dragging his opponent back into the ring, Page locked in a Boston Crab to further punish Saints’ back. Saints gritted his teeth and clawed his way to the bottom rope to break the hold. Page continued the assault by tossing Saints over the top rope with a high back drop, but the champion fought back with a perfectly executed springboard tornado DDT.

With the crowd rallying behind him, Saints strung together a powerful comeback that included a thunderous spinebuster and a Michinoku Driver, though it still was not enough to finish the challenger. Page responded with a slap in the corner followed by a popup powerslam for a close two count.

Saints then delivered a reverse DDT and ascended to the top turnbuckle. Page met him there, but Saints slipped out of danger and turned it into a huge powerbomb—only for Page to kick out just in time. In a heart-stopping moment, Page blocked Saints’ spear and nailed him with a codebreaker before landing Ego’s Edge. Saints somehow kicked out just before three, keeping the title hopes alive.

In the final sequence, Saints ducked a clothesline and finally hit the spear, followed by the Roshambo to score the victory and retain his NXT North American Championship.

Winner: Ricky Saints

Fraxiom (Axiom & Nathan Frazer) (c) vs. Hank and Tank (Hank Walker & Tank Ledger) NXT Tag Team Championship)

Axiom and Hank Walker kicked off the action with a tense exchange, as Axiom grabbed hold of a wristlock early on. Walker shoved him off and threw in a cheeky pelvic thrust for good measure. He followed up with another power move and repeated the gesture, but Axiom returned to the wrist. Walker reversed it this time, only to get dropkicked into the ropes. A quick tag brought Nathan Frazer into the match, but before long, Hank and Tank Ledger cut him off, and Ledger nearly scored a pinfall.

Axiom and Frazer, now in full gear, fought back with sharp double-team maneuvers that cleared the ring. Axiom blasted Walker with a hesitation dropkick and got a nearfall out of it. Walker, however, came alive with a series of elbows and caught Axiom off the ropes with a massive lariat to stop the momentum.

Frazer returned with a flurry—double axhandle, flying elbow, and a running shooting star press, but it still was not enough. Axiom tagged back in, applying a reverse chinlock to grind Hank down. He then transitioned into a cross armbar and a triangle choke, but when Hank tried to power out with a powerbomb, Frazer rushed in to assist. The sequence ended with Hank tossing Axiom into his own teammate.

Ledger got the hot tag and ran wild—multiple lariats took Frazer down, followed by a slingshot splash on Axiom and a springboard shoulder block to both opponents. A fisherman spinebuster nearly won it, but Axiom miraculously kicked out. Moments later, Axiom hit a frog splash, and Frazer followed with a 450 splash—yet Hank managed to kick out again!

Walker connected with a diving lariat in the corner, and Tank flapjacked him right into Frazer for another nearfall. Tank then tossed Axiom to the floor, and Walker pounced Frazer off the apron into the announce desk. Hank went for a dive, but nobody was home, and he crashed hard into the desk. Tank, clearly distressed, leapt off the apron only to eat a superkick from Axiom.

Back in the ring, Axiom and Frazer hit a dropkick/legsweep combo, but Ledger still would not stay down. Axiom rocked Ledger with an enzuigiri on the top rope, followed by a breathtaking avalanche Spanish Fly. Frazer followed up with a Phoenix Splash, but Hank returned just in time to break the pin.

Chaos erupted, and a missed Phoenix Splash opened the door for Hank to hit a huge Bossman Slam. Tank then took down Axiom, tagged in, and the duo zeroed in on Frazer. With shirts off and victory in sight, they hoisted him up for the assisted powerslam.

Hank and Tank secured the pinfall victory over Nathan Frazer, officially capturing the NXT Tag Team Championships.

Penn Jillette was shown in a backstage segment, though there was no sign of his usual silent partner, Teller. Jillette addressed the camera, discussing how many skeptics refuse to believe in their magic. This led to the arrival of Lexis King, who interrupted the moment by declaring that their tricks were nothing more than smoke and mirrors. He referred to himself as an intellectual and insisted that the only thing in NXT that is truly real is the NXT Heritage Cup.

Jillette, undeterred, presented a small cage and assured King that the Cup would be safe inside it. Trusting him, King placed the Heritage Cup onto a stool within the cage. Jillette then closed the bars and pulled down a curtain to keep the light from fading the trophy, stressing the importance of its protection.

But when the curtain was dramatically lifted, the scene had changed. Standing inside the cage was Teller—now present and fully revealed—sporting Jey Uso merchandise and stepping out with a grin, throwing up the signature “Yeet” gesture. The NXT Heritage Cup, however, had completely vanished.

Izzi Dame vs. Kelani Jordan vs. Lola Vice vs. Sol Ruca vs. Thea Hail vs. Zaria (NXT Women’s North American Championship Ladder Match)

The match exploded with frenetic energy from the opening bell, with competitors pairing off immediately. Jacy Jayne attempted a hip toss on Sol Ruca, who impressively landed on her feet. Kelani Jordan capitalized on the moment, pressing Ruca into the mat and laying in heavy offense. Ruca rebounded with an X-Factor and a sharp back elbow. Meanwhile, Zaria and Jaida Parker fought over a ladder, with Izzi Dame briefly gaining control before being taken out of the equation.

With the ring momentarily cleared, Ruca tried to set up a ladder and ascend, but Thea Hail intervened with a satellite DDT. Hail climbed, only for Ivy Nile to yank her down with a series of kicks and attempt the climb herself. Jordan returned to the mix with a right hand, but Lola Vice dragged her down. Kelani attempted to stay on the ladder with a split, but Thea got under her and transitioned into a double-team powerbomb with Jordan.

Zaria eliminated Dame temporarily and used the ladder as a weapon, swinging it wildly until Izzi dropkicked it into her. A series of power moves followed: Zaria fought out of a powerbomb, only to get suplexed into the ladder by Dame. Jordan delivered a slingshot guillotine leg drop to Vice on the apron. Izzi then threw Kelani to the apron and got kicked for her trouble.

Jordan cleared the apron with kicks and launched an Asai moonsault onto Hail and Ruca. Kelani slammed Izzi into a ladder and followed up with a split-legged moonsault on Zaria, who was laid across a ladder. Lola became the first to reach the top of the ladder, but Ruca stopped her. Vice tried to lock in a guillotine choke, but Sol broke it up by ramming her into the corner.

Sol hit a hip attack and started climbing, only to be pulled down by Thea, who was then intercepted by Lola’s lightning-fast kicks and another hip attack. Dame pulled Vice off a ladder in a mirrored exchange. Lola started climbing again, but Jordan halted her and absorbed a rolling solebutt for the effort. Sol attempted a powerbomb but got smacked with a brutal backfist. Izzi followed with a dropkick and booted Zaria.

Kelani dove onto Izzi, who countered with a massive chokeslam. Ruca reached halfway up a ladder before Dame landed a sit-out spinebuster, leaving her a clear path to climb—until Thea shoved the ladder over. Hail headbutted Izzi and returned with more ladders, slamming Vice with a senton atomico followed by a springboard senton.

As Thea climbed again, Kelani intercepted her and delivered a crossbody, but Hail turned it into a suplex into the ladder. Thea climbed once more, touching the belt, but Dame dragged the ladder out from under her. Hail latched on with a double wristlock atop the ladder and kicked Dame off!

The rest of The Culling arrived. Just as Hail reached out for the title, Zaria tipped the ladder, sending her crashing down onto her allies. Jordan intercepted Zaria, trapping her under a ladder and battering her with it until Sol intervened to save her tag team partner. Zaria recovered with an upkick, and a three-way tug-of-war ensued with Kelani slamming the ladder into Jordan’s midsection, causing it to bridge between the ropes and the ladder.

Sol and Kelani brawled atop the bridge while Zaria desperately clung to the main ladder. Vice returned to climb over Zaria, locking in a sleeper hold. Zaria, still fading, tried to climb but fell backward, crushing Lola on the bridged ladder.

Jordan launched herself with a diving splash into Vice and the ladder. Both she and Ruca began to climb. Zaria grabbed Kelani off the ladder, military pressing her over the ropes and into the sea of bodies outside the ring. Zaria and Sol then found themselves alone atop the ladder, realizing they were the last two standing.

The moment turned emotional. Sol hesitated as she tried to throw a punch, visibly unable to follow through. Zaria showed similar hesitation, but they eventually traded hard headbutts. Sol came out on top, “skinning the cat” back to the top of the ladder, and from there delivered a Sol Snatcher that wiped out Izzi Dame.

She was not done—Sol hit consecutive Sol Snatchers on both Hail and Jordan, clearing her path to the championship. She reached up and secured the belt, capturing the NXT North American Championship.

Sol Ruca wins by retrieving the title, becoming the new NXT North American Championship.

Darkstate (Cutler James, Dion Lennox, & Osiris Griffin, & Saquon Shugars) vs. the D’Angelo Family (Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, Luca Crusifino, & Tony D’Angelo) Chaos broke out even before the opening bell, with all four members of Darkstate surrounding Tony D’Angelo and launching a relentless beatdown. Despite the early onslaught, Stacks and Luca managed to recover enough to hit a Shatter Machine—likely on Cutler—finally prompting the match to begin.



The mayhem continued as Lennox drove Crusifino into the announce table. When Shugars tried to intervene, he was shoved aside, only for Luca to be hurled into the side of the ring and pounded with furious strikes. Griffin and Saquon joined in, trading off shots. Lorenzo eventually tagged in and exploded with corner-to-corner elbow strikes. The Don looked frustrated at not being tagged in, but Channing was on fire.



Shugars rolled out of the ring, only for Stacks to launch off the apron with a cannonball and send him back inside. Osiris then delivered a massive Pounce that sent Shugars sailing over the timekeeper’s barricade. Osiris followed that up by ramming Lorenzo into the apron, while D’Angelo looked on silently. Lorenzo was then tossed into the corner, giving Osiris control.



Dion delivered a spinebuster to Stacks, who managed to kick out. Stacks responded with a barrage of mounted punches, then reversed a back suplex by landing on his feet and striking Shugars with a brutal Busaiku Knee. Lorenzo dove in for the tag and the Don finally entered the match, unloading a series of right hands.



Tony D’Angelo unleashed belly-to-belly suplexes on both Dion and Saquon, and followed up with a powerful spinebuster on Osiris. Shugars attempted to take flight from the top rope, but D’Angelo met him there and delivered a belly-to-belly superplex right into Griffin—only for Lennox to break up the pinfall. Osiris cut Tony off with a pop-up facebuster and tagged in Dion, who nearly sealed the win with a Jackhammer. The Family made the save just in time.



All six men ended up in the ring as a full-scale brawl erupted. Outside the ring, Cutler yanked Luca out and drove him into the ring post—until Adrianna Rizzo appeared and launched herself at Cutler with a daring plancha. Inside, Stacks and Tony hit a double flapjack on Griffin, who still managed to kick out.



Tony shot a chilling glare at the Underboos before grabbing the crowbars. Stacks objected—it was not Tony’s call. Amid the confusion, Shugars kneed Stacks into Tony. Quick tags followed as the chaos escalated. D’Angelo gave Lorenzo a kiss on the cheek and told him he loved him before launching him over the top rope onto Darkstate outside the ring.



With the referee distracted, Stacks battled James, while Cutler retrieved a crowbar. Saquon had Tony, but Channing intercepted—using the crowbar to take out Shugars. Tony returned the favor by spinebustering an attacker off Stacks, and the two embraced—only for Stacks to suddenly kick Tony low from behind.



As Tony collapsed, Lorenzo exited, leaving the Don to be devoured by Darkstate. The match ended with Darkstate pinning Tony D’Angelo following their signature tossing triple powerbomb.



Darkstate win by pinfall with the tossing triple powerbomb on Tony D’Angelo.



Backstage, Hank Walker and Tank Ledger were interviewed following their match. Hank reflected on the unpredictable nature of professional wrestling, acknowledging that often, the effort put in does not always yield the desired results. However, he stated that tonight was different — everything clicked, and it meant the world to share it with someone he considers a brother. He added that there was nobody else he would rather have by his side.

Tank Ledger followed up by saying that while he always believed he would put in the hard work and eventually reach this point, he never imagined he would be experiencing it alongside someone like Hank. He closed by saying these special moments would keep happening because of the bond and motivation they give each other.

Giulia vs. Jaida Parker vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Stephanie Vaquer (NXT Women’s Championship)

The action exploded right from the start as Grace and Giulia worked together momentarily to eliminate the other two competitors before Jordynne Grace shifted gears, flattening Giulia with a lariat and shoulder block combo. She followed with an inverted tilt-a-whirl slam, but only managed a one-count. Meanwhile, Vaquer and Parker began trading shots as Beautiful Madness executed tandem offense with the Dark Angel, though their uneasy alliance quickly fell apart as infighting took hold.

Outside the ring, Grace took advantage and tripped up Parker before re-entering. Stephanie attempted to counter her, but Jordynne bulldozed right through. After some stiff chops and a test of strength, Vaquer attempted a flashy double-jump arm drag, only for Grace to block it. Vaquer tried to steal a win with a victory roll, but it was just a two-count. Grace retaliated by smashing her with a slap and attempted to follow up, only to be reversed into a schoolboy pin attempt by the champion—again, only two.

Elsewhere, Giulia unleashed fury on Jaida with a barrage of chops and axe handles, culminating in a Sick Kick for a nearfall. Vaquer and Parker continued brawling with Jaida entering the fray with short-arm shoulder blocks and hard-hitting corner offense. As Parker climbed the ropes, Giulia tried to fight her off, but Dark Angel joined in, followed by Beautiful Madness. Then Jordynne got underneath the entire cluster—JAIDA AND JORDYNNE DELIVERED A MASSIVE DOUBLE BLOCKBUSTER DOOMSDAY DEVICE!

Grace rolled Vaquer up in a waistlock and transitioned through a fireman’s carry into a California Roll. Giulia applied a guillotine choke, which Grace reversed into a thunderous Jackhammer! Then came a mind-bending moment: Grace hit a German suplex on Jaida while Jaida simultaneously delivered a Northern Lights suplex to Giulia!

As the dust settled, Vaquer stood tall. Giulia responded by knocking Grace off the top turnbuckle with a missile dropkick and then curb stomped Vaquer—only for Grace to make the save! Parker hit a blockbuster followed by a Samoan Drop on Beautiful Madness, then returned to Jordynne with a flurry of shoulder blocks in the corner.

In a jaw-dropping sequence, she stacked Giulia, Grace, and Stephanie together before delivering a seated senton that crushed all three! She followed with a Falcon Arrow—and yes, she did the deal—but the Dark Angel kicked out!

Jaida locked Jordynne in a deathlock while Giulia tangled Parker in a flying octopus hold. Stephanie added her own bridging rear chinlock before Jaida broke the submissions by hurling Beautiful Madness into Jordynne!

Vaquer surged forward, blasting Grace with a superkick and taking Giulia out with Sole Food. She struck Parker and Jordynne with corner knees. Giulia attempted to intercept her but got caught with a boot, though Stephanie recovered and hit a dragon screw for a nearfall. Vaquer, undeterred, landed the Devil’s Kiss on Giulia and then Jaida.

She turned to face Jordynne, snapping her over with a suplex and yanking her by the hair before landing a third Devil’s Kiss. Stephanie attempted a counter but was caught in a backslide for two, then dropped by a V-Trigger and rolled to the outside.

Jordynne cracked Jaida with a backfist and went for the Juggernaut Driver—Parker interrupted the pin attempt just in time! Jaida hobbled toward Giulia and lifted her into a fireman’s carry. But before she could finish, Beautiful Madness countered with a schoolboy for two!

Jaida recovered, delivered a Gourdbuster followed by a devastating Knee Trembler, and went for the pin—until Vaquer flew in to break it up with a breathtaking Spiral Tap!

With momentum on her side, Vaquer hooked the arms…

Stephanie Vaquer wins by pinfall retaining the NXT Women’s Championship.

Je’Von Evans vs. Oba Femi vs. Trick Williams (NXT Championship)



