Shawn Michaels Promises Adrenaline-Fueled WWE NXT Stand & Deliver

Shawn Michaels has shared his excitement ahead of WWE NXT Stand & Deliver, which is set to air later today with a special early start time. The event follows last night’s WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, which ran into the early hours of the morning.

Despite getting very little sleep, Michaels expressed his full commitment and enthusiasm in a social media post, revealing he is running on sheer adrenaline.

"Big day today for NXT and for the WWE as a whole. Coming off a hell of a night last night for WWE Hall of Fame. I'm rolling on 59 minutes of sleep, and I wouldn't change it for the world today. Myself and NXT at Stand and Deliver are gonna run on pure 100% adrenaline. It's gonna be a hell of a show, and the young men and women of NXT are officially kicking off WrestleMania weekend, I'm standing to deliver. 10 o'clock AM on the West Coast, 1 o'clock PM on the East Coast."

With the NXT roster ready to launch WrestleMania weekend, the energy behind the scenes appears to be just as intense as what will be displayed in the ring.