×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Shawn Michaels Promises Adrenaline-Fueled WWE NXT Stand & Deliver

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 19, 2025
Shawn Michaels Promises Adrenaline-Fueled WWE NXT Stand & Deliver

Shawn Michaels has shared his excitement ahead of WWE NXT Stand & Deliver, which is set to air later today with a special early start time. The event follows last night’s WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, which ran into the early hours of the morning.

Despite getting very little sleep, Michaels expressed his full commitment and enthusiasm in a social media post, revealing he is running on sheer adrenaline.

"Big day today for NXT and for the WWE as a whole. Coming off a hell of a night last night for WWE Hall of Fame. I'm rolling on 59 minutes of sleep, and I wouldn't change it for the world today. Myself and NXT at Stand and Deliver are gonna run on pure 100% adrenaline. It's gonna be a hell of a show, and the young men and women of NXT are officially kicking off WrestleMania weekend, I'm standing to deliver. 10 o'clock AM on the West Coast, 1 o'clock PM on the East Coast."

With the NXT roster ready to launch WrestleMania weekend, the energy behind the scenes appears to be just as intense as what will be displayed in the ring.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login

NXT Stand & Deliver

April 19, 2025 at 1:00 PM

Location: WWE Performance Center, Orlando, Florida

Airing On: Peacock

Hashtag: #stand amp deliver

×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

NXT Stand & Deliver

WWE Performance Center, Orlando, Florida

Apr. 19th at 1:00 PM

Airing on Peacock

#stand amp deliver

Busted Open Party

Intrigue at Wynn Las Vegas, Las Vegas, Nevada

Apr. 19th at 2:00 PM

#busted open

WrestleMania 41 Night 1

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

Apr. 19th at 8:00 PM

Airing on WWE Network

#wrestlemania

WrestleMania 41 Night 2

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

Apr. 20th at 8:00 PM

Airing on WWE Network

#wrestlemania

Monday Night Raw

T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

Apr. 21st at 8:00 PM

Airing on Free Admission

#raw

Dark Side of the Ring Season 6 Episode 3 - Superstar Billy Graham

N/A

Apr. 22nd at 8:00 PM

Airing on Vice TV

#dark side of the ring

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy