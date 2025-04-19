×
“God Made Me for This Day”: Reigns Sends Bold Message Before WWE WrestleMania 41

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 19, 2025
Roman Reigns is set to enter his tenth WrestleMania main event, and in true Tribal Chief fashion, he is making his presence felt loud and clear.

Just hours ahead of WrestleMania 41, Reigns delivered a powerful message on social media, writing, “Today is my Tenth #WrestleMania Main Event. God made me for this day.” It was a stark and confident declaration—exactly the tone fans have come to expect from the Head of the Table.

This year, Reigns steps into another monumental showdown as he prepares to collide with both CM Punk and Seth Rollins in a blockbuster triple threat match. The bout marks yet another high-stakes chapter in a career that has become synonymous with WrestleMania’s biggest spotlight.

Here is a look back at every WrestleMania main event Reigns has headlined:

  • WrestleMania 31 (2015): Faced Brock Lesnar in a match famously interrupted by Seth Rollins’ surprise Money in the Bank cash-in.

  • WrestleMania 32 (2016): Took on Triple H in a battle for the WWE Championship.

  • WrestleMania 33 (2017): Defeated The Undertaker in a match that many believed would mark the end of The Deadman’s career.

  • WrestleMania 34 (2018): Clashed once again with Brock Lesnar in a brutal encounter.

  • WrestleMania 37 Night 2 (2021): Defended his title in a triple threat match against Edge and Daniel Bryan.

  • WrestleMania 38 Night 2 (2022): Unified the titles in a winner-takes-all match against Brock Lesnar.

  • WrestleMania 39 Night 2 (2023): Defeated Cody Rhodes in a controversial finish.

  • WrestleMania 40 Night 1 (2024): Teamed with The Rock to battle Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a massive tag team match.

  • WrestleMania 40 Night 2 (2024): Faced Cody Rhodes once again in a high-profile rematch.

  • WrestleMania 41 Night 1 (2025): Now headlines in a triple threat match against CM Punk and Seth Rollins.

NXT Stand & Deliver

April 19, 2025 at 1:00 PM

Location: WWE Performance Center, Orlando, Florida

Airing On: Peacock

Hashtag: #stand amp deliver

