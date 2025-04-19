×
WATCH: Countdown Begins for WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2025 on April 19

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 19, 2025
WATCH: Countdown Begins for WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2025 on April 19

Superstars and WWE Legends gathered to offer their insight and predictions ahead of NXT Stand & Deliver 2025, set to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The panel featured an in-depth breakdown of the highly anticipated event, focusing on the major bouts set to take place on the card.

Among the standout matches that will be discussed is the NXT Championship Triple Threat Match, pitting current champion Oba Femi against Trick Williams and Je’Von Evans. With all three Superstars bringing unique styles and momentum into the clash, the panel shared differing views on who could emerge victorious, noting the sheer unpredictability of a Triple Threat environment.

Join the WNS Discord to experience the action with fellow wrestling fans! Engage in live discussions, share your predictions, and be part of the excitement as the drama unfolds. Whether you are backing Trick Williams to claim the gold, anticipating chaos in the ladder match, or ready to witness surprise returns and jaw-dropping moments, the WNS community is the place to be. Get real-time reactions and fan-fueled commentary all night long!

JOIN WNS DISCORD CHATROOM!

WATCH BELOW:

