Triple H Explains the Risk and Reward Behind WWE WrestleMania 41 Main Event

During a recent interview with Peter Rosenberg ahead of WrestleMania 41, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque offered an in-depth look at the intricacies behind the build to this year’s event—particularly the highly anticipated Night One main event: a Triple Threat Match between Seth Rollins, CM Punk, and Roman Reigns. With the eyes of the wrestling world fixed on this showdown, Triple H broke down the motivations, history, and strategy fueling the match and its long-term implications.

Discussing the decision to book a Triple Threat instead of a singles contest, Triple H acknowledged that while such matches can sometimes feel unnecessary, this one is different. “So, I think triple threats are good for the most part when there’s something that they’re chasing like a title and you’re sort of not sure who’s gonna win,” he said. “They all can make a claim to being the guy that should be the champion, that’s your normal triple threat.” He admitted that triple threats without a clear purpose often feel “a bit odd,” but emphasized that this one was a “very calculated gamble” because it involves “three talent at the top of their game… that all have an interaction that is undeniable when you dig into it.”

Triple H also addressed why the build to WrestleMania 41 may feel unusual to fans. He pointed to the extended gap between the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania this year, citing it as a factor that shifted how WWE structured its storytelling. “This WrestleMania build is slightly weird because there’s an additional two weeks from Rumble to Mania that normally isn’t there,” he explained. “You had all of these other shows, January 6 Netflix premiere, all the weeks of Netflix that were after that, Saturday Night’s Main Event… so you sort of had to systemically roll things out in little bits and pieces.” He added that this approach required careful planning to avoid being repetitive. “We had to be judicious with how we do things.”

Triple H suggested that the narrative behind the Triple Threat could be more of a beginning than an ending. Highlighting the deep-rooted history between Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, and the tension CM Punk brings to the dynamic, he noted: “What’s interesting about this triple threat to me is the fact that you have Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns, who arguably have more history than anybody in the company from The Shield… You add Punk into that equation now… Punk is really difficult to work with in that time frame… But he leaves. A lot of people feel abandoned.”

According to Triple H, Punk’s departure years ago still echoes backstage and within the narrative of the company. “You have moments in time where CM Punk leaves here, but his name echoes here,” he said. “Then you have guys like Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns that break their backs rebuilding this… Yeah, in their mind, we carried on without you even when you took a shit on us and left… There’s a lot of animosity there.”

He also teased the possibility that this WrestleMania main event might not be the end of a story, but the start of something larger. “You can make that argument… you could have gotten a single with Seth and Roman… or Punk and Roman,” he stated. “But there’s also so much collective stuff that I believe you can get this collective stuff off the table and then you haven’t even nicked the surface yet of where this goes between the three guys one at a time.”

In closing, Triple H emphasized that while many view WrestleMania as the culmination of storylines, this may be the opening chapter. “Sometimes, when you get to WrestleMania, people think, ‘Okay, but that should be the definitive end.’ Well, maybe we’re just giving you a definitive beginning.”

The match between Seth Rollins, CM Punk, and Roman Reigns will headline Night One of WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. The show will stream live on Peacock for U.S. viewers and on Netflix internationally.