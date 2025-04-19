WWE Releases New Merch For The Rock Ahead of WrestleMania 41

With WrestleMania just hours away, speculation is heating up over a potential appearance by The Rock.

Although he was last seen at the WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event—where he aligned himself with the recently turned heel John Cena—The Rock has since stepped away from WWE television to begin work on a new film. Despite his absence, his name continues to circulate internally, with WrestleVotes previously reporting that WWE officials have discussed the possibility of him showing up at the event.

Fueling the rumors even further, WWE has released brand-new merchandise featuring The Rock in the days leading up to WrestleMania. While the merchandise drop does not confirm anything, it has raised eyebrows among fans and industry watchers who view the move as potentially strategic. WWE has a history of launching new merchandise to build anticipation or subtly hint at upcoming returns.

Given WWE's tendency to align product releases with major on-screen developments, some believe The Rock could indeed be involved in some capacity at WrestleMania 41—whether as a surprise guest, a storyline catalyst, or something even bigger.