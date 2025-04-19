WNS Discord Fires Up for WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2025 – Join the Hype!

Join the WNS Discord to experience the action with fellow wrestling fans! Engage in live discussions, share your predictions, and be part of the excitement as the drama unfolds. Whether you are backing Trick Williams to claim the gold, anticipating chaos in the ladder match, or ready to witness surprise returns and jaw-dropping moments, the WNS community is the place to be. Get real-time reactions and fan-fueled commentary all night long!
Full Lineup for WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2025:
#1 Contenders Fatal Four-Way Elimination Match for WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Roxanne Perez & Cora Jade vs. Meta-Four vs. Fatal Influence vs. Gigi Dolin & Tatum Paxley
NXT Women’s Championship Fatal Four-Way: Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Giulia vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Jaida Parker
NXT North American Championship: Ricky Saints (c) vs. Ethan Page
NXT Women’s North American Championship Ladder Match: Zaria vs. Kelani Jordan vs. Sol Ruca vs. Izzi Dame vs. Lola Vice vs. Thea Hail
NXT Championship Triple Threat Match: Oba Femi (c) vs. Trick Williams vs. Je’Von Evans
NXT Tag Team Championship: Nathan Frazer & Axiom (c) vs. Hank & Tank (Hank Walker & Tank Ledger)
Six-Man Tag Team Match: The D’Angelo Family (Tony D’Angelo, Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, and Luca Crusifino w/ Adriana Rizzo) vs. DarkState (Dion Lennox, Cutler James, Saquon Shugars, and/or Osiris Griffin)
