Seth Rollins Says He Has “No Time” to Forgive CM Punk

Even after all this time, it feels like Seth Rollins and CM Punk may never truly move on from one another. Their history is too layered, too personal, and despite everything, fans still wonder—is there any chance they might make peace one day?

That lingering question was addressed recently when Seth Rollins spoke to ESPN and was asked directly about the possibility of reconciling with CM Punk. His answer made it clear: trust, once broken, is nearly impossible to rebuild.

“I think when you breach trust the way that he breached my trust, it takes a long time to grab that forgiveness,” Rollins said.

He paused, seemingly reflecting, before adding that age has softened him a little.

“And look, as I get older and older, I’m easier about letting things slide. I can take things a little bit and let them go.”

But despite this maturity, Rollins emphasized that he still has no interest in wasting his time on what he sees as empty gestures.

“But also—I’ve got no time for bull crap. I’ve got no time for it, man. I’m just like, why? What are you going to add to my life? What is this relationship going to bring to me?”

For Rollins, WWE is not just his workplace—it is his world. It is where he found purpose, built a life, and forged a future.

“I look at WWE as my family. It’s been my dream since I was a little kid. Since I got here, it’s given me everything I have—my house, my wife, my baby. All of that is through this business and through this company.”

He explained that wrestling has allowed him to care for his family in ways he could only imagine growing up. That is why Punk’s actions hurt so deeply.

“I’m able to provide for my family, allow them to have good lives they wouldn’t have had otherwise. And I have this guy here, who was a friend, who betrayed me—and then tried to take all that away.”

Rollins did not hold back when discussing how far Punk allegedly went to sabotage the company and those within it.

“He would have loved it if this company failed and all of us were out of a job,” Rollins said.

“He asked specific friends to leave the company because of the way it treated him, because of the way he felt. And to me, that’s like sacrilege, man.”

His voice, even in print, carried fire as he continued.

“That’s my family. This is my home. You come in here and try to take my family? You try to take my home like that? Nah.”

With both men now top stars once again, the idea of a real friendship seems even less likely. For Rollins, the stakes are too high, and the grudge too deep.

“Yeah, outside of business—which is what we’ve got—why? What do I care? I’ve got no time for you, man.”

He openly admitted he would rather clash with Punk than pretend there is any hope of friendship.

“To me, it’s more valuable to hate you and to punch you in the face than it is to have you on my side and us holding hands and skipping down the yellow brick road.”

In his final thoughts on the matter, Rollins made it known he does not need CM Punk in his life, not even for closure.

“I’ve got friends. I’m loved. I feel love, I give love. I’ve got family, I’ve got friends—I’ve got more than enough friends. I don’t need another one that I can’t trust as far as I can see him. So why? What are we doing here? What’s the point?”

The wounds may not be fresh anymore, but the scars have never fully healed. As Rollins made abundantly clear, there is no reconciliation on the horizon—and maybe there never will be.

Still, the past has a funny way of sticking around. And when the stakes are high, especially in a place like WWE, emotions have a way of boiling back to the surface.

Now, with WrestleMania 41 looming and a massive main event on the horizon—Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns—their story is far from over. Whether they like it or not, their paths are intertwined.