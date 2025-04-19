×
Britt Baker Seen with Mariah May as AEW Absences Continue

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 19, 2025
Despite her absence from AEW programming in recent months, Britt Baker made an appearance in Las Vegas during WrestleMania week, where she was spotted attending WrestleCon.

Her appearance has fueled speculation about her AEW status, which remains clouded by uncertainty. Wade Keller of PWTorch previously reported that Baker is among the AEW talent currently not being used, with any return potentially hinging on a shift in Tony Khan’s creative direction.

Although WrestleVotes suggested that WWE does not expect Baker to be available in the near future, Dave Meltzer clarified in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that she is “not done with AEW,” but acknowledged that her long-term future with the company is still unclear. According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Baker is believed to have approximately a year and a half remaining on her AEW contract.

Adding another layer to the situation, Baker was seen alongside fellow AEW star Mariah May. Like Baker, May has not appeared on AEW television since Revolution and is rumored to be heading to WWE once her contract expires.

