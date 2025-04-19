Update on The Wyatt Sicks’ WWE Status Heading Into WrestleMania 41

The Wyatt Sicks created a major stir when they first emerged on Monday Night RAW back on June 17 last year, instantly generating buzz with their eerie presence and unique style. After a brief stint on the red brand, they were quietly moved to SmackDown. However, the faction has been noticeably absent from WWE programming for several months, leaving fans to speculate on their future. Now, a new update has shed light on what might be next for the mysterious group heading into WrestleMania 41.

During a recent episode of the post-SmackDown show, Sean Ross Sapp addressed the current status of the Wyatt Sicks when asked whether they could potentially return at WrestleMania 41. Sapp indicated that while a comeback is expected, it may not take place during WrestleMania itself.

“It’s more likely that they will be returning at or after WrestleMania — and I just say ‘at or after’ because the person told me around WrestleMania. I’m not saying they’re coming back at Mania. They said it would make sense, especially for the variety show element of this, but like, it’s not a thing that I expect at Mania. But they’re an act that I do think will be back soon.”

Sapp explained that his comments were based on conversations with someone close to the situation who mentioned "around WrestleMania" as the target window. While the grand stage of WrestleMania would certainly suit the group's theatrical nature, Sapp does not believe their return will coincide with the event itself.

The Wyatt Sicks were last seen on WWE television on December 9, 2024, in a match where they were defeated by The Miz and The Final Testament. Their sudden vanishing act has been largely attributed to an injury sustained by Bo Dallas, who plays a key role in the group’s direction.