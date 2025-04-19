×
Gunther Addresses Bloodsport Return: “Not the Mature Thing to Do Right Now”

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 19, 2025
Gunther, the reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion, made an appearance backstage at GCW Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport during WrestleMania 41 weekend in Las Vegas. Fans who have followed his career will recall that back when he was known as WALTER, he competed in the very first Bloodsport event before it evolved under Barnett's guidance.

While Gunther’s visit reignited excitement among fans hoping for a return to the gritty, MMA-inspired environment of Bloodsport, the champion made it clear that stepping back into that style of competition is not in his immediate plans. Speaking with Fightful's Joel Pearl during a media scrum ahead of WrestleMania 41, Gunther shared his thoughts when asked about a potential return to the event.

"Maybe one day. Right now, I have a clear focus and a clear responsibility. As much as my wrestling heart sometimes wants to participate in stuff like that, it’s not the mature thing to approach right now. It was good to see some old friends," Gunther said, acknowledging the emotional pull of such a return while also reaffirming his dedication to his current role.

With WrestleMania 41 looming large, Gunther’s attention is locked on his title defense against Jey Uso. The high-stakes match marks yet another significant moment in his already celebrated reign, and for now, WWE remains his priority.

