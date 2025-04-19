×
Dakota Kai Reveals She Received Death Threats After Taylor Swift WWE Comment

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 19, 2025
Dakota Kai has spoken out about the dark side of social media after receiving death threats following a seemingly innocent moment during a WWE press conference.

Speaking with Ten Count Media, Kai recalled the incident, which occurred during the WWE Fastlane 2023 press conference when IYO SKY was asked if she would like to wrestle Taylor Swift. Kai laughed at the unexpected question and jokingly asked SKY if she really wanted that match. What followed, however, was a wave of extreme online backlash.

“But we were all a little bit confused about that. But you know, people were talking about it, so… when social media picks it up—either with death threats or lovely threats—you know, it’s one thing or another. Wow. Yeah, the death threats thing though, we both go crazy.

You guys, we need to stop that. Like, that’s too much. Yeah, there’s a lot of that on social media. That’s why I don’t hang out there a lot these days.

I don’t know, I don’t know. Scary. It’s a scary world out there. You guys just be saying stuff like… Taylor Swift, you know?”

Kai expressed her disbelief at how a humorous response could escalate so drastically. She emphasized how toxic social media can be, noting that it is one of the main reasons she avoids spending too much time online.

