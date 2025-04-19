WWE WrestleMania 41 Saturday Betting Odds Suggest Multiple Title Changes Could Be Coming

WrestleMania 41 Saturday is finally here, and the excitement is unmatched as fans prepare for an action-packed night at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on April 19. With the final betting odds now revealed, expectations are high and possible outcomes are becoming clearer ahead of the highly anticipated matches.

World Heavyweight Championship: GUNTHER (c) vs. Jey Uso



Jey Uso is set to challenge GUNTHER for the World Heavyweight Championship. Based on the latest odds from BetOnline, Uso is the clear favorite to win, holding strong at -900, while GUNTHER trails at +500. This heavily suggests that fans could witness a major title change.

WWE Women’s Championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair



Tiffany Stratton will defend her WWE Women’s Championship against Charlotte Flair in what is expected to be a closely contested bout. Stratton has the edge with -180 odds, but Flair remains a strong contender at -140. This match is shaping up to be one of the most unpredictable of the night.

Jade Cargill vs. Naomi



The fierce rivalry between Jade Cargill and Naomi will reach its boiling point at WrestleMania 41. Cargill is currently favored to come out on top, with -500 odds compared to Naomi’s +300. The odds suggest a dominant win may be on the horizon for Cargill.

United States Championship: LA Knight (c) vs. Jacob Fatu



LA Knight will put his United States Championship on the line against Jacob Fatu, who enters the match as a serious threat. Fatu is heavily favored to win with -300 odds, while Knight stands at +200. A title change appears to be looming.

Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns



In a blockbuster triple threat match, Seth Rollins, CM Punk, and Roman Reigns will collide for ultimate supremacy. Rollins is slightly favored with -140 odds. CM Punk is not far behind at +105, while Roman Reigns sits at +325. Expect high drama in this headline clash.

Rey Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano



Rey Mysterio will face El Grande Americano in what is expected to be a hard-fought encounter. Americano leads the odds at -190, while Mysterio lags behind at +145, making the newcomer the likely winner according to projections.

World Tag Team Championship: War Raiders (c) vs. The New Day



The New Day will challenge the War Raiders for the World Tag Team Titles, and the odds are heavily in their favor. At -800, The New Day are strongly expected to win, with the War Raiders trailing at +425. This suggests that a title switch is all but certain.