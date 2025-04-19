×
Becky Lynch’s WWE Return Reportedly Imminent Ahead of WWE WrestleMania 41

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 19, 2025
An update has surfaced regarding Becky Lynch’s WWE television return, just ahead of WrestleMania 41 taking place on April 19 and 20.

Since her exit from WWE in June 2024, there has been considerable speculation about Lynch’s future inside the ring. Although she reportedly re-signed with WWE in January, she was notably absent from the January 6 Raw Netflix premiere and did not compete at the Royal Rumble on February 1—an event where many fans anticipated her comeback.

Adding to the intrigue, Lynch recently commented that she is "not wrestling anymore" when asked about WrestleMania 41. This statement raised eyebrows among fans, many of whom questioned whether she was being sincere or simply attempting to keep her return a surprise.

According to a new report from PWInsider, there is now a growing belief among those close to the situation that Becky Lynch is set to return to WWE television "very soon." In fact, her comeback could take place as early as WrestleMania 41 itself, possibly as part of a major storyline during the event.

Lynch is currently in Las Vegas ahead of WrestleMania weekend and was seen attending the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony. She appeared in the crowd alongside her husband Seth Rollins, further fuelling speculation that her return may be imminent.

