Lineup for Tonight's WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2025 Premium Live Event

WWE’s NXT Stand & Deliver 2025 has arrived and fans are buzzing with excitement for what is shaping up to be one of the most thrilling Premium Live Events of the year. Taking place just hours ahead of WrestleMania 41, anticipation is at an all-time high as NXT’s best prepare to deliver unforgettable moments and potential show-stealing performances.

In a Fatal Four-Way Elimination Match to determine the number one contenders for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship, four strong duos will battle for their shot at championship gold. Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade reunite and are seen as frontrunners heading into the match, but speculation is swirling over whether this could be Perez’s final match in NXT should they fall short. Their opponents—Meta-Four, Fatal Influence, and the team of Gigi Dolin and Tatum Paxley—will not make it easy, and the stakes could not be higher.

The NXT Women’s Championship will be defended in a high-stakes Fatal Four-Way bout as reigning champion Stephanie Vaquer faces three formidable challengers—Giulia, Jordynne Grace, and Jaida Parker. With the odds stacked against her, Vaquer must overcome the ultimate test of endurance and skill to retain her title, or risk being dethroned on one of the biggest stages of the year.

Ricky Saints will put the NXT North American Championship on the line against Ethan Page. The bad blood between the two has been simmering for weeks, and this match will determine who truly deserves to hold the gold. Saints enters with confidence, while Page is hungry for redemption and a return to championship glory.

Six rising stars will compete in a chaotic Ladder Match to determine the inaugural NXT Women’s North American Champion. Zaria, Kelani Jordan, Sol Ruca, Izzi Dame, Lola Vice, and Thea Hail will all risk it all in this high-flying, weapon-filled clash. Hail, recently returning with renewed focus, is desperate to finally capture a title, while the rest of the field looks to make their own championship statement.

The NXT Championship will be contested in a triple threat match as the dominant Oba Femi defends his title against Trick Williams and Je’Von Evans. Williams is eager to reclaim what he once held, while Evans seeks to prove that he belongs in the top tier of NXT. With all three competitors hungry for victory, fans are expecting a physical and emotional battle for supremacy.

In tag team action, Nathan Frazer and Axiom will defend the NXT Tag Team Championships against Hank Walker and Tank Ledger. Hank and Tank earned their opportunity by surviving a grueling gauntlet match and are determined to prove they can take down the dynamic duo known as Fraxiom.

Finally, turf wars will explode as The D’Angelo Family squares off against DarkState in a six-man tag team match. With pride and territory on the line, fans can expect a no-nonsense brawl that could turn Las Vegas into a battleground by the time it is all over.

Full Lineup for WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2025: