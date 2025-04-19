WWE WrestleMania 41 Kicks Off in Vegas: Night One Matches - Full Card

The first night of WrestleMania 41 has officially kicked off, as WWE’s biggest spectacle of the year takes over Las Vegas for a two-night event at Allegiant Stadium.

Night one promises high-stakes drama in the main event as CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins collide in a triple-threat showdown. With the stakes higher than ever, all eyes are on Paul Heyman, whose allegiance is being called into question as he stands in the middle of the chaos.

In another major title clash, Jey Uso steps up to challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship. Jey is looking to capture his first world title, but faces a daunting task in overcoming a dominant champion who has consistently had his number in key encounters.

The women's division also takes center stage, with reigning champion Tiffany Stratton set to defend her title against Charlotte Flair. The rivalry between the two has reached a boiling point, marked by moments where both competitors have gone off-script, making this encounter one of the most unpredictable of the night.

Other major stars set to appear include Rey Mysterio and LA Knight, ensuring the show is stacked with fan-favorite talent and marquee moments. All of this sets the stage for an even bigger conclusion on night two, which will be headlined by a blockbuster Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match between Cody Rhodes and a now-villainous John Cena.

Night One – Saturday, April 19

Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk (w/Paul Heyman) vs. Seth Rollins

World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso

WWE Women’s Championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

WWE United States Championship: LA Knight (c) vs. Jacob Fatu

World Tag Team Championship: The War Raiders (c) vs. The New Day

Naomi vs. Jade Cargill

Rey Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano

Stay tuned as WrestleMania 41 continues to unfold live from Las Vegas.