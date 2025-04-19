×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

WWE WrestleMania 41 Kicks Off in Vegas: Night One Matches - Full Card

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 19, 2025
WWE WrestleMania 41 Kicks Off in Vegas: Night One Matches - Full Card

The first night of WrestleMania 41 has officially kicked off, as WWE’s biggest spectacle of the year takes over Las Vegas for a two-night event at Allegiant Stadium.

Night one promises high-stakes drama in the main event as CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins collide in a triple-threat showdown. With the stakes higher than ever, all eyes are on Paul Heyman, whose allegiance is being called into question as he stands in the middle of the chaos.

In another major title clash, Jey Uso steps up to challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship. Jey is looking to capture his first world title, but faces a daunting task in overcoming a dominant champion who has consistently had his number in key encounters.

The women's division also takes center stage, with reigning champion Tiffany Stratton set to defend her title against Charlotte Flair. The rivalry between the two has reached a boiling point, marked by moments where both competitors have gone off-script, making this encounter one of the most unpredictable of the night.

Other major stars set to appear include Rey Mysterio and LA Knight, ensuring the show is stacked with fan-favorite talent and marquee moments. All of this sets the stage for an even bigger conclusion on night two, which will be headlined by a blockbuster Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match between Cody Rhodes and a now-villainous John Cena.

Night One – Saturday, April 19

  • Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk (w/Paul Heyman) vs. Seth Rollins

  • World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso

  • WWE Women’s Championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

  • WWE United States Championship: LA Knight (c) vs. Jacob Fatu

  • World Tag Team Championship: The War Raiders (c) vs. The New Day

  • Naomi vs. Jade Cargill

  • Rey Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano

Stay tuned as WrestleMania 41 continues to unfold live from Las Vegas.

WNS Introduces Member-Only Commenting With Site Relaunch - How To Join

WrestlingNewsSource.com has relaunched with a fresh design and a new commenting feature. Become a member to share your thoughts and help shape the community!

— Ben Kerin Apr 19, 2025 05:11AM

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

NXT Stand & Deliver

WWE Performance Center, Orlando, Florida

Apr. 19th at 1:00 PM

Airing on Peacock

#stand amp deliver

Busted Open Party

Intrigue at Wynn Las Vegas, Las Vegas, Nevada

Apr. 19th at 2:00 PM

#busted open

WrestleMania 41 Night 1

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

Apr. 19th at 8:00 PM

Airing on WWE Network

#wrestlemania

WrestleMania 41 Night 2

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

Apr. 20th at 8:00 PM

Airing on WWE Network

#wrestlemania

Monday Night Raw

T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

Apr. 21st at 8:00 PM

Airing on Free Admission

#raw

Dark Side of the Ring Season 6 Episode 3 - Superstar Billy Graham

N/A

Apr. 22nd at 8:00 PM

Airing on Vice TV

#dark side of the ring

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy