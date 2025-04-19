×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

WWE Honors Bret Hart vs. Stone Cold With First-Ever Immortal Moment Award

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 19, 2025
WWE Honors Bret Hart vs. Stone Cold With First-Ever Immortal Moment Award

The iconic WrestleMania XIII match between Bret Hart and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin was officially honored in the WWE Hall of Fame early Saturday morning as the inaugural recipient of the "WWE Immortal Moment" Award.

Introduced by CM Punk—just hours before his own WrestleMania 41 appearance—the emotional segment saw Punk highlight the importance of honoring legends while they are still with us. "Give them their flowers," he urged, referring to Hart and Austin.

Both men appeared on stage beside a newly unveiled statue commemorating their legendary rivalry. Hart spoke sincerely about knowing the match was one of his best the moment it ended. He emphasized the trust and respect shared that night, quoting Georges Braque: "Art is a wound turned into light."

Austin, in his signature no-nonsense style, joked he had spoken about the match too often to keep it interesting. He took a playful jab at special referee Ken Shamrock’s physique and credited Vince McMahon’s creative vision, while also giving props to Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler.

Their 1997 Submission Match in Chicago is widely regarded as a turning point in wrestling storytelling, known for its dramatic double turn and Austin’s unforgettable crimson mask. WWE recently ranked it the second-greatest WrestleMania match of all time, just behind Shawn Michaels vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25.

This induction marks Hart’s third Hall of Fame honor, making him the first-ever three-time inductee. Austin joins the elite two-timers’ club, having been inducted solo in 2009.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

NXT Stand & Deliver

WWE Performance Center, Orlando, Florida

Apr. 19th at 1:00 PM

Airing on Peacock

#stand amp deliver

Busted Open Party

Intrigue at Wynn Las Vegas, Las Vegas, Nevada

Apr. 19th at 2:00 PM

#busted open

WrestleMania 41 Night 1

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

Apr. 19th at 8:00 PM

Airing on WWE Network

#wrestlemania

WrestleMania 41 Night 2

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

Apr. 20th at 8:00 PM

Airing on WWE Network

#wrestlemania

Monday Night Raw

T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

Apr. 21st at 8:00 PM

Airing on Free Admission

#raw

Dark Side of the Ring Season 6 Episode 3 - Superstar Billy Graham

N/A

Apr. 22nd at 8:00 PM

Airing on Vice TV

#dark side of the ring

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy