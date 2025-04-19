WWE Honors Bret Hart vs. Stone Cold With First-Ever Immortal Moment Award

The iconic WrestleMania XIII match between Bret Hart and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin was officially honored in the WWE Hall of Fame early Saturday morning as the inaugural recipient of the "WWE Immortal Moment" Award.

Introduced by CM Punk—just hours before his own WrestleMania 41 appearance—the emotional segment saw Punk highlight the importance of honoring legends while they are still with us. "Give them their flowers," he urged, referring to Hart and Austin.

Both men appeared on stage beside a newly unveiled statue commemorating their legendary rivalry. Hart spoke sincerely about knowing the match was one of his best the moment it ended. He emphasized the trust and respect shared that night, quoting Georges Braque: "Art is a wound turned into light."

Austin, in his signature no-nonsense style, joked he had spoken about the match too often to keep it interesting. He took a playful jab at special referee Ken Shamrock’s physique and credited Vince McMahon’s creative vision, while also giving props to Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler.

Their 1997 Submission Match in Chicago is widely regarded as a turning point in wrestling storytelling, known for its dramatic double turn and Austin’s unforgettable crimson mask. WWE recently ranked it the second-greatest WrestleMania match of all time, just behind Shawn Michaels vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25.

This induction marks Hart’s third Hall of Fame honor, making him the first-ever three-time inductee. Austin joins the elite two-timers’ club, having been inducted solo in 2009.