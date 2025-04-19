×
Jake Roberts Says He Could Have Surpassed Hulk Hogan as WWE’s Top Star

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 19, 2025
WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts believes he had what it took to surpass Hulk Hogan as the top babyface in WWE—if only he had been given the chance.

Reflecting on his career during a recent episode of The Snake Pit podcast, Roberts revisited his WrestleMania III bout against The Honky Tonk Man. The match, which took place on March 29, 1987, came shortly after Roberts transitioned into a babyface role. However, despite the crowd’s support, Roberts confessed he never truly enjoyed playing the good guy.

“I never liked being a babyface,” Roberts admitted. “You are so limited in what you can do. It was not me. As a heel, I could express myself, be creative, and get inside people’s heads.”

Roberts’ natural affinity for being a villain did not stop fans from embracing him. His charisma and cerebral in-ring psychology made him a fan favorite, even as he struggled with the constraints of the role. When asked directly if he believed he could have overtaken Hulk Hogan in popularity, Roberts gave a firm and confident answer.

“I know if I was given the opportunity, I could,” he said. “But I knew that I was not going to get that opportunity; I was in limbo.”

At the time, Hogan was the face of WWE, leading the charge during the company’s 1980s boom. His larger-than-life persona and mainstream crossover appeal helped launch professional wrestling into a new era. Hogan was the focal point of marketing campaigns, talk shows, and film projects, making him one of the most recognized figures in pop culture.

Still, Roberts brought something unique to the table—an intensity and presence that did not rely on flashy moves or over-the-top promos. Instead, he captivated audiences with soft-spoken, chilling interviews and a snake in a canvas bag.

Although Roberts never reached Hogan’s stratospheric level of superstardom, his impact on the business is undeniable. He remains one of the most revered minds in wrestling history, with many modern performers crediting his psychological style as an influence.

