Jeff Cobb Teases WWE Move Following NJPW Exit

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 19, 2025
Jeff Cobb Teases WWE Move Following NJPW Exit

A major free agent has ignited speculation about a potential move to WWE following the conclusion of his final match with New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Jeff Cobb’s departure from NJPW was confirmed on Monday, with the promotion announcing that his final appearance took place this past Saturday at the Road To Wrestling Dontaku event. Cobb’s last match saw him go one-on-one with Hiroshi Tanahashi in what was an emotionally charged encounter. After the match, Tanahashi and Cobb shared a heartfelt embrace in the ring, marking the end of Cobb’s run with the company.

Following his farewell bout, Cobb took to social media to post a cryptic message that has only intensified rumors regarding his next move. Sharing a photo of himself inside a NJPW ring, Cobb simply captioned it:

Then, now, forever ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

The phrase “Then, now, forever” has been part of WWE’s signature branding since 2011, leading many fans to interpret Cobb’s post as a deliberate tease pointing to a potential WWE debut.

This speculation aligns with a previous report from Fightful in March, which described Cobb as a free agent and noted that WWE had shown interest in acquiring him.

