Triple H Once Threatened to Quit WWE After Frustrating Match With Ahmed Johnson

Paul “Triple H” Levesque has opened up about a rare moment in his WWE career when he nearly walked away from the company due to frustrations surrounding a particularly challenging opponent in 1997. During a recent appearance on Andrew Schulz’s Flagrant podcast, the 14-time world champion and current WWE Chief Content Officer revealed that the incident marked the only time he seriously confronted then-WWE Chairman Vince McMahon about creative decisions.

Levesque recalled being booked in a match with Ahmed Johnson—an opponent he described as incredibly difficult to work with. “The only time I went to him and bitched was when he put me in a match with a guy that was almost impossible to work with. I was wrestling a guy that was just terrible. They wanted me to have this long match with him.”

Compounding the issue, Triple H explained that he was paired with an inexperienced referee, which further complicated the already tense situation in the ring. “They gave me the worst referee, which a referee can help you work around people’s inabilities. Such as if I need a guy to do something and he’s not doing something right I can’t just go over and tell him, but I can tell the referee, and he can go over and tell him.”

Levesque did not mince words when discussing Johnson’s in-ring ability and behavior backstage. “It was a guy named Ahmed Johnson, he was just terrible. He was hurting people and he was just big and you couldn’t understand him and he had an attitude problem.”

Following the match, Levesque reached a breaking point. Fueled by frustration, he stormed into McMahon’s office and delivered a passionate ultimatum. “When I came back I was pissed and I went to Vince and cut a promo on him and said ‘hey fk it if you’re not going to allow me to have the chance to succeed then fk that I’m out of here. You can’t put me in a position where I can not f**king succeed and can’t even do my job. If you put me in that position I have no choice but to go.’”

What caught Triple H off guard was McMahon’s calm and understanding response, a rare occurrence for someone known for his intense demeanor. “I thought he was going to go off on me and he didn’t. He was like, ‘That’s fair, that’s fair’. And I said, ‘well OK then, f**king don’t do it again’ and he just walked out.”

Though Johnson had a brief run with WWE from 1995 to 1998 and even held the Intercontinental Championship, his time in the company has often been remembered more for his stiff in-ring style and strained relationships with other talent. For Levesque, that one match became a defining moment in learning when to stand up for himself, even if it meant confronting the boss directly.