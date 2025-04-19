Triple H Opens Up About Vince McMahon at 2025 WWE Hall of Fame

Triple H delivered a deeply personal and emotional speech during his 2025 WWE Hall of Fame induction, choosing to speak candidly about his complex relationship with Vince McMahon.

After reflecting on his journey through WWE, from his early days in the business to his rise within the company and the support of his family, Triple H took a pause to acknowledge a figure who had a monumental impact on both his professional and personal life.

“There’s one topic I’ve been avoiding all night. Vince McMahon. It’s a complicated story, a complicated relationship — but I wouldn’t be standing here without him,” Triple H said, addressing the crowd with a mix of gratitude and honesty.

He continued, “Not just for giving me a shot creatively, but in life. He’s my wife’s father. My daughters’ grandfather. It’s complicated. When someone shapes your life that much, you owe them more than thanks. He taught me a lot — about what to do, and what not to do. Love you, Vince!”

His heartfelt remarks about McMahon stood out as one of the night’s most poignant moments, drawing a mixture of cheers and reflection from those in attendance.