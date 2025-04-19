×
Lex Luger Walks Again as He Enters the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 19, 2025
Lex Luger Walks Again as He Enters the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025

Lex Luger was officially announced as the first inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025, with the honor presented by his longtime friend and fellow wrestling legend Diamond Dallas Page.

The moment became even more emotional as Luger, who has used a wheelchair in recent years, stood up with the assistance of DDP and another individual. He then took a few brave steps toward the podium, receiving a heartfelt ovation from the crowd.

Before beginning his induction speech, Luger revealed that the original plan was for him to walk a greater distance, but a recent accident during an Uber ride had limited his mobility for the evening.

In his speech, Luger extended his deep appreciation to his friends, including his spiritual mentor Pastor Steve, and expressed heartfelt thanks to the fans who supported him through his career and personal trials.

Reflecting on his wrestling journey, Luger shared an honest moment by admitting that he did not initially have a love for the business. Over time, however, that changed—and he now considers himself a true fan of the sport he helped shape.

