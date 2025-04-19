×
Rey Mysterio Seemingly Injured During WWE SmackDown Tag Match

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 19, 2025
Rey Mysterio appeared to suffer a legitimate injury during WWE SmackDown in the midst of a six-man tag team match.

The bout featured Mysterio teaming with Rey Fenix and Dragon Lee as they faced off against Chad Gable and The Creed Brothers. While the match was in progress, Mysterio was injured, leaving Fenix and Lee to carry on without him. The final moments of the contest saw Fenix secure the victory with a meteora, while Mysterio remained on the outside.

Fan-recorded footage captured WWE medical personnel tending to Mysterio at ringside, with his tag partners also checking in on him. Additional video showed Mysterio being helped backstage—initially hopping on one leg before ultimately being carried to the back.

Mysterio’s knees have long been a concern, with issues dating back to the 1990s. Over the years, he has undergone multiple surgeries. Most recently, he underwent stem cell therapy to address ongoing pain in his knees, wrists, and left shoulder.

He is currently scheduled to compete against El Grande Americano on night one of WrestleMania 41. Mysterio and the rest of the Latino World Order have been engaged in an ongoing feud with Chad Gable and American Made. Despite their persistent denial, Mysterio and his allies believe that Gable is secretly donning the Americano mask.

