Cody Rhodes Stands Tall Over John Cena Ahead of WrestleMania 41 Main Event

Cody Rhodes heads into WrestleMania 41 with momentum clearly in his corner following a decisive final confrontation with John Cena on the last episode of WWE SmackDown before the massive two-night event in Las Vegas.

In the closing segment of Friday’s go-home SmackDown, Rhodes and Cena shared the ring for a heated exchange on the microphone that quickly turned physical. Cena opened by dismissing Rhodes as a “kid” and criticized him for his fan connection, prompting Rhodes to fire back with personal jabs. Rhodes mocked Cena’s physique, saying he had a “neck like a stack of dimes,” “chicken legs,” and was “paler than Sting at Starrcade 1997.”

The tension boiled over when Cena attempted an Attitude Adjustment, but Rhodes countered, hitting a Cross Rhodes that left the 16-time world champion flat on the mat. With that, Rhodes stood tall, holding the visual edge as the final moment of WWE programming before their highly anticipated showdown.

Cody Rhodes will defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against John Cena in the main event of WrestleMania 41 Night Two, this Sunday.

WrestleMania 41 Match Card

Night One – Saturday, April 19 at 7 P.M. ET

Main Event: Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk (w/Paul Heyman) vs. Seth Rollins

World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso

WWE Women’s Championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

WWE United States Championship: LA Knight (c) vs. Jacob Fatu

World Tag Team Championship: The War Raiders (Erik & Ivar) (c) vs. The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods)

Naomi vs. Jade Cargill

Rey Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano

Night Two – Sunday, April 20 at 7 P.M. ET