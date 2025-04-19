×
Cody Rhodes Stands Tall Over John Cena Ahead of WrestleMania 41 Main Event

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 19, 2025
Cody Rhodes heads into WrestleMania 41 with momentum clearly in his corner following a decisive final confrontation with John Cena on the last episode of WWE SmackDown before the massive two-night event in Las Vegas.

In the closing segment of Friday’s go-home SmackDown, Rhodes and Cena shared the ring for a heated exchange on the microphone that quickly turned physical. Cena opened by dismissing Rhodes as a “kid” and criticized him for his fan connection, prompting Rhodes to fire back with personal jabs. Rhodes mocked Cena’s physique, saying he had a “neck like a stack of dimes,” “chicken legs,” and was “paler than Sting at Starrcade 1997.”

The tension boiled over when Cena attempted an Attitude Adjustment, but Rhodes countered, hitting a Cross Rhodes that left the 16-time world champion flat on the mat. With that, Rhodes stood tall, holding the visual edge as the final moment of WWE programming before their highly anticipated showdown.

Cody Rhodes will defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against John Cena in the main event of WrestleMania 41 Night Two, this Sunday.

WrestleMania 41 Match Card

Night One – Saturday, April 19 at 7 P.M. ET

  • Main Event: Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk (w/Paul Heyman) vs. Seth Rollins

  • World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso

  • WWE Women’s Championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

  • WWE United States Championship: LA Knight (c) vs. Jacob Fatu

  • World Tag Team Championship: The War Raiders (Erik & Ivar) (c) vs. The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods)

  • Naomi vs. Jade Cargill

  • Rey Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano

Night Two – Sunday, April 20 at 7 P.M. ET

  • Main Event: Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena

  • Women’s World Championship Triple Threat: IYO SKY (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley

  • WWE Intercontinental Championship Fatal Four-Way: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Penta vs. Finn Balor vs. Dominik Mysterio

  • WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. Bayley & Lyra Valkyria

  • Sin City Street Fight: Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest

  • AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul

  • Randy Orton Open Challenge

