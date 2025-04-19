WWE SmackDown Set for Chaos With TLC Tag Title Match and Mysterious Reveal

DIY, the Street Profits, and the Motor City Machine Guns are set to collide in a high-stakes Tables, Ladders, and Chairs Match on the next episode of WWE SmackDown. The announcement came after a chaotic scene on the post-WrestleMania 41 edition of SmackDown, where DIY interrupted the scheduled tag title bout between the Profits and the Guns. Their interference led to a disqualification, but the duo made a bold statement by walking away with the WWE Tag Team Championship belts in hand.

Backstage, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis swiftly intervened. After confronting DIY and reclaiming the physical titles, Aldis declared that the championship dispute would be resolved once and for all in a TLC Match involving all three teams on the next show.

The WWE Tag Team title picture has remained unpredictable in recent weeks, with the gold being passed around between the three teams. The most recent title change occurred on the March 14 episode of SmackDown, where the Street Profits defeated DIY to recapture the championships.

Also generating buzz was another cryptic video that aired during SmackDown. The eerie footage featured billowing smoke and flashing images, culminating in the date “4.25.25.” Speculation is now mounting that this could mark the return of Aleister Black, who parted ways with AEW earlier this year.

