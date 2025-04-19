×
Cardi B to Host Historic Two-Night WWE SummerSlam 2025

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 19, 2025
Grammy Award-winning rapper Cardi B is officially set to host WWE SummerSlam 2025, which will be held over two nights for the first time in history.

The announcement was made during a vignette aired on Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown, where Cardi B confirmed her role as host for both nights of SummerSlam, scheduled for Saturday, August 2 and Sunday, August 3. Her involvement comes as little surprise to fans, given her appearance in the initial promotional video for the event.

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey will serve as the venue for the historic two-night spectacle. The stadium is no stranger to major WWE events, having previously hosted WrestleMania in both 2013 and 2019.

Tickets for SummerSlam 2025 are set to go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 2. However, members of WWE’s mailing list will have early access through a special pre-sale beginning Wednesday, April 30.

WWE also confirmed that SummerSlam will remain a two-night event in 2026, with US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis playing host to next year's summer extravaganza.

