Randy Orton’s WWE WrestleMania 41 Opponent to Be Revealed in Open Challenge Segment

Randy Orton’s opponent for WrestleMania 41 will be revealed during night two of the event, following the announcement of an open challenge segment set to take place on Sunday, April 20.
Orton appeared on the final SmackDown before WrestleMania, where he took to the ring to address the WWE Universe directly. Making it clear that he was not about to miss what will mark his twentieth WrestleMania appearance, Orton issued an open challenge to any competitor in Las Vegas for WrestleMania weekend to step up and face him on Sunday night.
The Viper was initially slated to face Kevin Owens at the event, but those plans were scrapped following Owens' withdrawal due to a neck injury. With Owens sidelined, Orton was left without an opponent heading into the weekend.
Although recent weeks have seen teases of potential matchups with Solo Sikoa and SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis, there was no indication on Friday’s SmackDown that either of them would be answering Orton’s challenge.
The current lineup for WWE WrestleMania 41 is as follows. The event streams live on Peacock in the United States and on Netflix in most other countries. Pre-show coverage begins at 4 p.m. Eastern on both days, with the main card starting at 7 p.m. Eastern.
WWE WrestleMania 41 - Saturday, April 19 & Sunday, April 20
Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk (w/Paul Heyman) vs. Seth Rollins
World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso
WWE Women’s Championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair
WWE United States Championship: LA Knight (c) vs. Jacob Fatu
World Tag Team Championship: The War Raiders (c) vs. The New Day
Naomi vs. Jade Cargill
Rey Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano
Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena
Women’s World Championship: IYO SKY (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley
WWE Intercontinental Championship: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Penta vs. Finn Balor vs. Dominik Mysterio
WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. Bayley & Lyra Valkyria
Sin City Street Fight: Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest
AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul
Randy Orton Open Challenge
WWE Performance Center, Orlando, Florida
Apr. 19th at 1:00 PM
Airing on Peacock
Intrigue at Wynn Las Vegas, Las Vegas, Nevada
Apr. 19th at 2:00 PM
Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada
Apr. 19th at 8:00 PM
Airing on WWE Network
Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada
Apr. 20th at 8:00 PM
Airing on WWE Network
T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada
Apr. 21st at 8:00 PM
Airing on Free Admission
N/A
Apr. 22nd at 8:00 PM
Airing on Vice TV
