Randy Orton’s WWE WrestleMania 41 Opponent to Be Revealed in Open Challenge Segment

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 19, 2025
Randy Orton’s opponent for WrestleMania 41 will be revealed during night two of the event, following the announcement of an open challenge segment set to take place on Sunday, April 20.

Orton appeared on the final SmackDown before WrestleMania, where he took to the ring to address the WWE Universe directly. Making it clear that he was not about to miss what will mark his twentieth WrestleMania appearance, Orton issued an open challenge to any competitor in Las Vegas for WrestleMania weekend to step up and face him on Sunday night.

The Viper was initially slated to face Kevin Owens at the event, but those plans were scrapped following Owens' withdrawal due to a neck injury. With Owens sidelined, Orton was left without an opponent heading into the weekend.

Although recent weeks have seen teases of potential matchups with Solo Sikoa and SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis, there was no indication on Friday’s SmackDown that either of them would be answering Orton’s challenge.

The current lineup for WWE WrestleMania 41 is as follows. The event streams live on Peacock in the United States and on Netflix in most other countries. Pre-show coverage begins at 4 p.m. Eastern on both days, with the main card starting at 7 p.m. Eastern.

WWE WrestleMania 41 - Saturday, April 19 & Sunday, April 20

Night One – Saturday, April 19

  • Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk (w/Paul Heyman) vs. Seth Rollins

  • World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso

  • WWE Women’s Championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

  • WWE United States Championship: LA Knight (c) vs. Jacob Fatu

  • World Tag Team Championship: The War Raiders (c) vs. The New Day

  • Naomi vs. Jade Cargill

  • Rey Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano

Night Two – Sunday, April 20

  • Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena

  • Women’s World Championship: IYO SKY (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley

  • WWE Intercontinental Championship: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Penta vs. Finn Balor vs. Dominik Mysterio

  • WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. Bayley & Lyra Valkyria

  • Sin City Street Fight: Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest

  • AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul

  • Randy Orton Open Challenge

