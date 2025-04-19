WWE Hall of Fame 2025: Emotional Night for Triple H, Michelle McCool, and Lex Luger

The WWE’s signature opening message, “Then. Now. Forever. Together.” plays to welcome viewers, setting the stage for a night of celebration and legacy.

The event begins with a sweeping drone shot of the stunning Fontainebleau Hotel interior before gliding into the heart of the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony. Michael Cole and Pat McAfee kick things off by praising the venue, giving a nod to the hotel’s partnership, and welcoming fans to this prestigious night. The audience reception at the start is somewhat subdued, but the energy quickly builds as the show progresses.

Pat McAfee reflects on the legends who laid the foundation of WWE, turning it into a global juggernaut with billion-dollar deals. Michael Cole shares his personal journey as a fan dating back to the days of the WWWF. He is honored to have provided the soundtrack for some of WWE’s greatest moments and calls hosting the Hall of Fame the pinnacle of his career. McAfee offers a humorous memory from his childhood—sneaking into pay-per-views via a friend’s black box.

A tribute video honoring Lex Luger’s career sets the tone, leading into the first induction of the night. Diamond Dallas Page takes to the stage to induct Lex Luger. DDP expresses his gratitude for being asked once again to induct someone he considers a brother. This night, he says, is not just about Luger’s contributions to the ring but about a life transformed. Luger’s story, he explains, is not just a fall from grace—it is a rebirth.

He recounts how Lawrence Pfohl entered the world seemingly destined for greatness. From football fields to wrestling rings, Luger was the total package—strength, charisma, and undeniable presence. In 1987, he aligned himself with the Four Horsemen, cementing his legacy. Whether as The Narcissist or the patriotic hero who slammed Yokozuna aboard the USS Intrepid, Luger captured attention. But perhaps his most shocking moment came when he appeared on WCW Nitro after no-showing WWE Raw—an act that kicked off the Monday Night War.

Outside the ring, however, Luger faced an even greater battle. As DDP recounts, the rock star lifestyle of the 1990s nearly destroyed him. DDP was present the night Luger became a quadriplegic and helped lift him onto a gurney, unaware of the extent of his injuries. What followed was a true test of faith and strength. Luger’s story, DDP says, is proof that strength is forged not in the spotlight, but in the shadows. It is a story of surrender, humility, and redemption. The night stands not only as a tribute to the wrestler but a celebration of the man Luger has become.

Luger is wheeled to the stage but insists on standing for the moment. He shares that he took a fall getting out of his Uber and had planned a longer walk, but he is determined to stand tall for this moment. He addresses the crowd with gratitude, reflecting on the highs and lows of his journey—from penthouse to jailhouse to homelessness. Luger admits he once thought he was toxic and would never be honored like this.

Quoting "Amazing Grace," he thanks DDP, calling him relentless, and offers appreciation to his friends, family, and Pastor Steve—the jail chaplain who led him to his faith. He remembers a pivotal moment after his release when he walked into a Walmart and was embraced by fans, finally understanding their passion. He went from not caring if he woke up the next day to finding new life in the very world he once struggled to understand. Luger also thanks Cody Rhodes for announcing his induction and mentions his late mother, who had always hoped for this moment. With tears and humility, Luger thanks everyone and is escorted offstage.

Earlier in the evening, Triple H presented Luger with his Hall of Fame ring. Michael Cole and Pat McAfee briefly discuss the moment before shifting focus to Triple H’s own induction later in the night. McAfee jokes about Cole once dressing up as Triple H, adding levity to the proceedings.

A video plays honoring the late Kamala, with his wife, Jean Harris, present in the audience.

Another video highlights the career of Michelle McCool, setting the stage for her induction. Her husband, The Undertaker, makes his way to the stage. He embraces the crowd, joking that this is Las Vegas on a Friday night, and he is here for a good time. But this time, he is not The Phenom—he is simply Mark, a husband and father, ready to honor someone very special.

Undertaker shares that Michelle did not enter WWE with a legacy or promise—she earned her place with hard work and grit. He recalls their courtship with humor, saying she chased him until he gave in, though she told him never to speak on her behalf. He tried to assert himself but ended up unable to eat solid food for three months.

McCool was the first woman to hold both the Divas and Women’s Championships. As part of Lay-Cool, she redefined what it meant to be bold and fearless. Undertaker speaks with emotion about who she is off-camera: a mother, a woman of faith, and the strongest person in their family. Her fingerprints are still all over the Women’s Division. Tonight, he declares her not just a Hall of Famer, but a legend.

Michelle McCool walks out and embraces her husband. She jokes about his “lies” before sharing her own story. In 2004, she was in the backseat of her parents’ car when WWE first called. She let it go to voicemail out of fear. Wrestling was sacred to her—it meant late nights watching with her dad and pap-pap. She entered the Diva Search in secret, afraid of failing.

She recalls getting in trouble during a childhood food fight and learning early on that pain builds grit. She shares lessons learned—the importance of blocking out noise, standing firm, and pushing through illness. McCool reveals she has battled severe liver and kidney disease for 25 years. During a 16-day hospital stay, she hallucinated seeing her wrestling family. That moment reminded her that failure is not fatal—it fuels the comeback.

She speaks to the crowd with sincerity, thanking WWE, her family, and her fellow Superstars. She even jokes about Lay-Cool running it back. Finally, she thanks her husband, calling him her rock and soulmate. Her message to fans is simple: "Grit don’t quit. Ignore the noise. Failure is not fatal."

Triple H presented McCool with her Hall of Fame ring earlier in the evening.

A series of tribute videos follow, including AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul, and the career of Dory Funk Sr., whose family is present.

Another package rolls for the Natural Disasters. Earthquake’s children speak first, remembering their father with love. His daughter, training to follow in his footsteps, shares touching words about his dual nature—fierce and gentle. Fred Ottman, aka Typhoon, takes the microphone next. He recalls how their team came to be after Earthquake's run with Hulk Hogan. Their partnership, he says, was seamless and joyous.

Ottman becomes emotional remembering Earthquake’s cancer battle and ultimate passing. He says tonight’s honor belongs to his best friend, who is smiling down from heaven.

Triple H personally presented Ottman and Earthquake’s family with their rings.

A clip of Stone Cold Steve Austin’s greatest Stunners leads into a tribute to his legendary WrestleMania 13 match with Bret Hart. CM Punk comes out to induct the match as the first-ever "Immortal Moment." Punk jokes about being given only two minutes and salutes Chicago for making the match what it was. He praises Austin and Hart as two of the best to ever do it and thanks them for their impact.

Bret Hart and Steve Austin take the stage. Hart reflects on their match, calling it the greatest of his career and quoting a French artist: “Art is a wound turned to light.” It perfectly described what their match represented—trust, respect, and storytelling magic. Austin follows, keeping things simple. He credits the crowd, commentary team, and the simplicity of the match. He thanks Hart for helping him and ends with a classic beer toast, prompting Hart to yell, “Hell yeah!”

Additional video packages include highlights from Jade Cargill vs. Naomi and a look at Ivan Koloff’s legacy, with his family in the audience.

Finally, the main event of the evening begins: the induction of Paul "Triple H" Levesque. Metallica’s “Nothing Else Matters” plays over a tribute video before Shawn Michaels takes the stage. He reflects on their friendship from the days of the Kliq to now. He says Triple H did not marry into success—he worked for everything. Michaels calls NXT Triple H’s greatest creation and jokes about getting emails at 1 AM. He ends by saying Triple H is the man to lead WWE into the future, both in business and in the ring. “Buddy, I love you,” he says.

Triple H walks out to a standing ovation and a raucous “You deserve it” chant. He jokes about dehydrating from crying so much. He thanks Lemmy and Motörhead for his entrance theme and reflects on his humble beginnings. He thanks a long list of people—Killer Kowalski, Eric Bischoff, Dusty Rhodes, Mick Foley, Steve Austin, and many more. He speaks of the Kliq, his friendships, and how Joanie “Chyna” Laurer changed the business forever.

Triple H honors the legacy of Evolution, DX, and the Superstars who pushed him forward. He acknowledges the doctors who put him back together after numerous injuries and praises his creative team and mentors. He makes a heartfelt tribute to Paul Heyman, Linda McMahon, and Vince McMahon, despite the complexities.

His most emotional words are reserved for his daughters and wife, Stephanie McMahon. He ends by thanking the fans, vowing to always give them everything he has. Whether they cheered or booed him, he has two words for them—"Thank you"... though the crowd shouts back, “Suck it.”

Triple H finishes the night with his signature water mist and a final walk backstage, closing the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025 on a powerful and emotional note.