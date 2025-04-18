WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results - April 18th, 2025

We have our last WWE show before WrestleMania and SmackDown comes to us live from Las Vegas. On tonight's card we have Chelsea Green battling Zelina Vega, John Cena and Cody Rhodes are set to appear, The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) put their gold on the line against Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin), LA Knight takes on Solo Sikoa, The winner of The Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal will be determined, Wade Barrett has a sit down interview with Charlotte Flair and with Tiffany Stratton and more!

Check back for live results when the show airs!

Las Vegas, Nevada - the home of WrestleMania 41 and tonight's SmackDown. The show kicks off with Cody Rhodes, Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin), The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins), Solo Sikoa & Tama Tonga arriving at the area. Tonga walks back to the car he came from to get his phone, and as he is walking into the arena LA Knight attacks him in the parking lot.

Seth Rollins music hits and he makes his way down to the ring. Rollins encourages Vegas to sing his song for a bit before addressing the crowd. Rollins welcomes us to SmackDown and CM Punk chants start. Rollins sits in the middle of the ring a la CM Punk and then OTC chants start. Rollins says we'll get to the OTC in a minute but he wants to talk about the guy that they were chanting earlier. Rollins talks about how everyone has been chanting Punk's name for 10 years, and that's obviously the reason he's back... or is it because someone wrote him a big fat cheque. Rollins brings up that Punk is only back because he's burnt all his bridges in pro wrestling. Rollins says Punk doesn't care about the WWE or its fans and that he's a coward. Rollins now starts on Roman Reigns and says Roman Reigns doesn't even pretend to care about WWE or its fans like Punk. He says Reigns only cares about himself and that Reigns gets things picked and favours done for him. He says neither of his opponents know about sacrifice whereas he knows everything about sacrifice. He says all this started 12 years ago and it started with Paul Heyman. He talks about Heyman bringing in the Shield for CM Punk. He talks about how hard he worked but it was always about Roman Reigns. He says he was in the ring for every show and sacrificing everything for the WWE and he was there for everything Reigns lost. He then talks about the triple threat match at WrestleMania and promises that he will lay it all on the line and sacrifice everything he has to make sure the industry moves forward - in the right direction. He says this isn't a prediction but a spoiler. Rollins laughs, throws the mic and revels in Vegas singing his theme music.

Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett now go over the WrestleMania card for both days.

Match 1 - The Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal: Rey Fenix -vs- Shinsuke Nakamura -vs- The Miz -vs- Carmelo Hayes -vs- Santos Escobar -vs- Ludwig Kaiser -vs- Elton Prince -vs- Kit Wilson -vs- Andrade -vs- Angel -vs- Berto -vs- Otis -vs- Akira Tozawa -vs- R-Truth -vs- Carlito -vs- Brutus Creed -vs- Julius Creed -vs- Grayson Waller -vs- Joaquin Wilde -vs- Cruz del Toro -vs- Austin Theory -vs- Chad Gable -vs- Karrion Kross -vs- Dragon Lee -vs- Pete Dunne -vs- Tyler Bate

Truth eliminated Carlito after sharing an apple. The Miz eliminated R-Truth and Fenix eliminates Berto and Garza. Theory and Waller eliminate Pretty Deadly, Kaiser eliminates Tyler Bate, Fenix eliminates Escobar while Otis uses Tozawa to smack everyone. Brutus Creed eliminates Tozawa and Otis eliminates Brutus and Julius but eliminates himself at the same time. Otis beats on Julius Creed outside the ring. Theory and Waller are eliminated by Andrade. Gable is eliminated by all the Luchadors in the match. Nakamura eliminates Wilde and Kross eliminates Del Toro. Lee eliminates Kross. Nakamura eliminates Lee, Dunne eliminates Kaiser and The Miz after The Miz saves Hayes from elimination. Hayes eliminates Dunne, and we are down to the final four. Carmelo Hayes, Andrade, Shinsuke Nakamura and Rey Fenix. All four men battle it out in the ring taking turns attacking each other. Andrade eliminates Nakamura, Fenix nearly eliminates both Andrade and Hayes but they skin the cat and get back in the mat. Fenix beats up both Andrade and Hayes in the ring. El Grande Americano comes out of nowhere and pulls Fenix off the ropes, eliminating him. We are down to Hayes and Andrade and they counter each other's moves for a while and knock each other out. Hayes eliminates Andrade.

Winner: Carmelo Hayes

After the match, The Miz joins Hayes in celebrating.

Wade Barrett sits down with Charlotte Flair for a pre-taped interview. Barrett asks Flair how this got so ugly with her back and forth with Tiffany Stratton. She says she may have a chip on her shoulder but all that matters is that people are now invested to see them fight. She says she doesn't like where they've taken this but it's about having tough skin.

Rhea Ripley walks backstage and we cut to a commercial break.

After the commercial break, Rhea Ripley comes down on the ring. Ripley gets on the mic and talks about her 6th WrestleMania and each time it's some sort of championship match but the one on Sunday is the most important for her. She says Bianca Belair distracted her and she lost her title. She says she can be out here complaining about the past but there's no reason to discuss the past. She says she will be walking out WrestleMania as champion. Iyo Sky makes her way out at this point and grabs a mic for herself. Before Sky can talk, Bianca Belair comes out to the ring and gets on the mic. Belair asks Ripley and Sky if they thought they could name drop her and she not come out? She says she'll leave WrestleMania as champion. Vegas is booing Belair and Naomi's music hits and she comes out to the entry way. Naomi asks Belair why she isn't talking to her. She says she's sent Belair messages and voicemails and Belair doesn't respond to her. She says she wanted to do this in private but since Belair won't respond she's going to do this now. Naomi tells Belair that Jade Cargill was never there for Belair and tomorrow, Naomi will take care of Cargill. Cargill comes out and marches to the ring. Naomi exits the ring and Cargill gets in Belair's face for protecting Naomi. Ripley tells Cargill it's not about her and Naomi attacks Cargill from behind, sending Ripley into Belair. Cargill and Naomi fight and Belair and Ripley battle. The fight ends up outside the ring and Sky moonsaults out on to everyone.

Rey Fenix is backstage and American Made comes up to him. Gable makes fun of Fenix for losing. Dragon Lee and Rey Mysterio come up to even the odds and Mysterio suggests a six man tag match for tonight.

Match 2 - WWE Tag Team Championship: The Street Profits(c) (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) -vs- Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin)

MCMG attack the Profits before the bell rings. In the ring, Ford and Sabin start the match. Shelley is tagged in and Ford is double teamed and Shelley covers for a two count. Sabin is tagged in and Ford kicks both members of MCMG and Ford clotheslines both Shelley and Sabin and tags in Dawkins. Dawkins takes down Sabin and splashes him in the corner and tags in Ford. They hit a BlockBuster on Sabin and Shelley breaks the pin. Dawkins punches Shelley and we cut to a commercial break.

Back to SmackDown, Dawkins punches out Shelley and shoulder checks him in the corner. Ford and Sabin are tagged in and Sabin connects with a top rope headscissor in Ford and kicks Dawkins. Sabin hits a top rope missile drop kick on Ford and tags in Shelley. Ford is double teamed and Shelley covers for a near fall. Shelley sends Ford into the corner and Ford kicks Shelley out of the ring but tags Sabin. Sabin is double teamed and covered for a near fall. Shelley is tagged in and Ford is tagged too. Ford is double teamed by MCMG and then kicked by both. Dawkins knocks Shelley off the top rope and Ford suicide dives onto everyone. DIY comes out and attacks Ford and we get the bell.

Winners by DQ: The Street Profits

After the match, DIY attack both teams and leave with the Tag Titles.

Nick Aldis is backstage and Chelsea Green comes up to him with The Green Regime and she has an official complaint about her being counted out. Aldis says it was an injustice and says Green will battle Zelina Vega tonight and bans The Secret Hervice from ringside.

Randy Orton is seen walking backstage.

DIY tries to run out of the arena with the Tag Titles. Nick Aldis tries to stop them before The Street Profits and MCMG come by and a brawl almost starts. Aldis says next week it's a TLC match with the tag titles hung above the ring.

Randy Orton comes out to the ring to share his thoughts on not having a WrestleMania opponent. Orton talks about making all the appearances for WrestleMania and he can sense the excitement from everyone. He talks about his dad being at the first WrestleMania and how his dad got to see him in his first WrestleMania and how much it means to him. So he's not going to sit this one out as it will be his 20th WrestleMania. He says he'll let everyone decide because he'll be at WrestleMania ready to fight. He dares whoever wants to challenge him at WrestleMania to just say the word because he needs an opponent and wants to introduce or reintroduce the RKO to whoever accepts his challenge.

Byron Saxton talks to Damian Priest and Priest says he's sick of answering questions about WrestleMania - he says he has a message for Drew McIntyre. He tells McIntyre that he'll make him a victim and he's going to beat McIntyre so bad that he'll wish he was future endeavoured again.

A video promo of smoke plays for a debut on April 25th..

Match 3: Zelina Vega -vs- Chelsea Green

Green tries to use her skirt to distract Vega but Vega dodges it. Green slams down Vega and covers her for a two count. Vega kicks Green and armdrags her. Green kicks down Vega and punches her a few times. Vega tosses Green out of the ring and Green pulls Vega out and slams her against the barricade. Green goes to slam into Vega and Vega throws Green over the barricades. Vega and Green trade punches and chops in the middle of the ring and Vega takes down Green with clotheslines. Vega goes for 6-1-9 but Green kicks her and covers for a near fall. Green places Vega on the top rope and climbs the ropes herself and tries to superplex Vega. Vega counters and hits a Code Red off the top rope and gets the win.

Winner: Zelina Vega

LA Knight walks backstage ahead of his match against Solo Sikoa.

LA Knight comes out to the ring and gets on the mic. Knight talks about being attacked last week by The New Bloodline. He says he's already taken out Tama Tonga today and he's now going to take out Solo Sikoa and it'll just be him and Jacob Fatu at WrestleMania. He says that someday Fatu will be champion but not when it comes at his expense.

Match 4: LA Knight -vs- Solo Sikoa

Knight runs out of the ring and starts punching Sikoa as he makes his way to the ring. Sikoa slams Knight against the steel steps and we cut to a commercial.

Back from break, Sikoa and Knight fight outside the ring. Sikoa slams Knight into the ring post back first and slams him onto the ring apron. Back in the ring, Sikoa covers for a two count. Sikoa goes for a suplex but Knight counters with a neck breaker laying out both men. Knight kicks Sikoa and Sikoa comes back with a kick to Knight's midsection. Sikoa headbutts Knight on the ground a couple times and then uses the ropes as leverage to sit on Knight's sternum. Sikoa tries it again but Knight gets his knees up, winding Sikoa. Knight punches Sikoa in the middle of the ring and then hits a flying forearm. Knight hits a DDT and climbs the ropes and Jacob Fatu attacks Knight calling for the bell.

Winner by DQ: LA Knight

After the match, Fatu attacks Knight and Braun Strowman comes out to even the odds. Knight and Strowman stand tall. Nick Aldis comes out and makes this a tag match.

Match 5: LA Knight & Braun Strowman -vs- Solo Sikoa & Jacob Fatu

We come back from commercial break and the match is underway. Sikoa slams Knight into the turnbuckles and tags in Fatu. Fatu stares down Strowman and then run at Knight who is in the corner. Fatu chokes out Knight and Sikoa helps out while the ref is distracted. Knight kicks Fatu and Sikoa and then sends Fatu out of the ring. Strowman is now tagged in and Strowman clotheslines Fatu down and dropkicks him out of the ring. Strowman sets up for the Strowman Express and takes out Sikoa and Fatu. Back in the ring, Fatu superkicks Strowman and takes him down with a forearm. Fatu drops Strowman again and splashes on him and covers for a two count. Sikoa is tagged in and he proceeds to kick Strowman and then applies a headlock on Strowman. Strowman elbows out of the hold. Fatu is tagged in and he puts Strowman in a headlock. Strowman slams down to the mat taking Fatu with him and both Sikoa and Knight are tagged in. Knight attacks Sikoa and kicks Fatu off the apron. Knight connects with a powerslam and flyng elbow and covers Sikoa but Fatu breaks the pin. Strowman takes out Fatu and Fatu sends Strowman into the announce desk. Back in the ring, Knight connects with BFT and gets the pin on Sikoa.

Winners: LA Knight & Braun Strowman

Wade Barrett has a pre-taped interview with Tiffany Stratton. He asks Stratton about the interview between the two that has everyone talking. Stratton says she feels she's being bullied by Flair. She said the second time for the interview she came prepared and gave Flair a taste of her own medicine. Barrett asks Stratton what happens if she loses at WrestleMania. Stratton says she won't lose and she's going to stand up to Flair and she'll walk out as champion.

Match 6: Rey Mysterio, Dragon Lee & Rey Fenix -vs- American Made (Chad Gable, Brutus Creed & Julius Creed)

Brutus and Fenix start the match and Brutus starts with punches on Fenix. Fenix splashes onto Brutus and rolls him up for a two count. Lee is tagged in and he kicks Brutus and covers for a near fall. Brutus slams Lee into his corner and tags Julius. Julius throws Lee into the corner and Lee starts kicking Julius and takes him down with a rana. Lee throws himself over the ropes onto Julius and then comes off the top rope with a cross body. Gable breaks the pin and Mysterio chases Gable around the ring. Brutus knocks Fenix down and they take down Mysterio. All three members of American Made connect with synchronized flying headbutts on Lee and we get a commercial break.

Back on SmackDown, Gable has Lee in an arm bar and Lee tries to break the hold but Gable kicks him and tags Julius. Lee is triple teamed and covered and Fenix breaks the pin. The Creeds place Lee on the top rope and go for a double superplex but Lee knocks them down. Gable climbs them and he gets knocked down and hung up on the ropes too. Lee hits a double stomp on all them and tries to tag out. Fenix is tagged in and he takes out both Creeds. Fenix kicks Julius and covers him for a near fall. Julius is rolled up for a two count and he gets up and knocks down Fenix. Fenix is thrown across the ring and then slammed into the turnbuckle. Fenix superkicks Julius and hits a springboard armdrag. Fenix makes quick work of American Made and hits Goodbye Amigo on Gable. Fenix and Lee double team Julius and Fenix covers for the win.

Winners: Rey Mysterio, Dragon Lee & Rey Fenix

Cody Rhodes theme plays throughout the arena and Rhodes makes his way to the ring for his final face off with John Cena before they go head to head at WrestleMania. Before Rhodes can get a word in, John Cena's music hits and he makes his way out to the ring. Cena tells Rhodes to shut his mouth and tells Rhodes it's his 20th WrestleMania and 12th title defense at WM. Cena says it's the last time he will wrestle in a WrestleMania ring. He says he's basically dying so he's got nothing to lose and Rhodes isn't ready for what he's up against. He says he's different because he doesn't need the fans and that unlike others he's leaving on top and not coming back. He says he's only here to take the title from Rhodes and the world forever. He tells Rhodes that on Sunday the title will be too heavy for Rhodes to hold and he will lose because Rhodes cares more about the fans than anything. Cena talks about the choice The Rock gave him. Whether Rhodes cares more about the fans or his legacy and that's when Cena knew he could come on top against Rhodes. Cena tells Rhodes the fans don't write the future of the WWE and on Sunday Rhodes will have to decide whether he does what they think or what he wants to do. He tells Rhodes on Sunday he will put Rhodes on the map. He tells Rhodes to succeed you need to cut out the losers in your life.. or will he just be a loser. He tells Rhodes that Rhodes isn't a real champion. Cena asks Rhodes if the fans are worth fighting for. Rhodes talks about Cena not showing up for WWE and Rhodes tells Cena he's overrated and that Cena is out of touch. Rhodes makes fun of how Cena looks and talks about how he is now the new captain of WWE and that it's 2025 and Cena still can't wrestle. Cena tells Rhodes that on Sunday he doesn't have to wrestle to beat Rhodes and goes to give him the Attitude Adjustment. Rhodes counters and hits CrossRhodes on Cena. Rhodes leaves the ring, Cena is laid out in the middle of the ring and we get the end credits.