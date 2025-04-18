×
WWE Confirms WrestleMania 41 Opening Matches for Both Nights

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 18, 2025
WWE Confirms WrestleMania 41 Opening Matches for Both Nights

Championship gold will be on the line right from the start at WrestleMania 41, as night two is set to begin with a blockbuster title match at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday, April 20.

It was officially announced on Friday’s special WrestleMania Week edition of The Pat McAfee Show, live from Las Vegas, that the WWE Women’s World Championship Triple Threat Match—featuring IYO SKY defending against Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair—will open the Sunday night card.

The same show also confirmed the opening match for night one on Saturday, April 19, with GUNTHER taking on “Main Event” Jey Uso to kick off the weekend’s action.

Stay tuned with us on both April 19 and 20 for full, live WrestleMania 41 results and coverage from Las Vegas, Nevada.

