Fans Erupt with F-Bombs for Charlotte Flair During WrestleMania Preview

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 18, 2025
Charlotte Flair has found herself at the center of controversy following an off-script moment with Tiffany Stratton during their promo on the April 4 edition of SmackDown. The backlash has only intensified in recent days.

While previewing WrestleMania 41 on The Pat McAfee Show, Pat and his co-hosts discussed Flair’s upcoming WWE Women’s Championship match against Tiffany Stratton. When the match graphic appeared on screen, the crowd behind them erupted into repeated chants of “F*** you Charlotte,” making their disdain for Flair impossible to ignore.

Some co-hosts criticized the crowd for being disrespectful, while McAfee acknowledged the harsh reaction and pointed out that the WWE Universe clearly is not backing Flair right now. Despite this, he praised her as “one of the greatest in the business.”

With real emotions running high and the crowd heavily divided, Charlotte Flair vs. Tiffany Stratton is shaping up to be one of WrestleMania’s most heated and personal showdowns.

