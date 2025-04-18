Triple H Hits Back at Wrestling Critics: "Be a Fan"

Triple H has had enough of the constant criticism directed at professional wrestling, and this week, he made that crystal clear.

The WWE Chief Content Officer made waves after an appearance on Peter Rosenberg’s show, where he bluntly stated, “This will sound defensive. I wish I could tell people ‘f**k off’ being a critic. Be a fan. Go watch this and be a fan.” The blunt comment sent ripples through the wrestling community, prompting reactions across the board. Now, Triple H is offering more clarity on his stance.

Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, Triple H elaborated on the mindset he believes is damaging the wrestling experience. He compared the current atmosphere to how people view movies. “If I tell you that I saw a movie and I thought it was great and you should go see it… You just go see it, you’re a fan, you go watch it, you like it or you didn’t, whatever,” he explained. “If I say, ‘Go watch that movie, give me a report on it, tell me all the things that worked and all the things that didn’t,’ you go watch that movie differently.”

In his view, too many people now consume wrestling as critics, rather than fans. “At some point, you loved this… and for some reason you got into being a critic. That ruins the experience,” he added.

Triple H went on to make it clear that internet chatter does not heavily influence WWE’s creative direction. “I don’t put a lot of stock into what is on the internet unless it follows through to other things we do,” he said. He brought up Jey Uso’s Royal Rumble win, highlighting the disparity between online reactions and live crowd energy.

“There are 15,000 people in a venue and it’s been sold out all the time, yeeting and going absolutely crazy when he comes out,” Triple H said. “Who do we listen to? The few people or the large crowd?”

He closed by reiterating that while fan feedback does matter, it should reflect the broader consensus. “People are allowed to love what they love and dislike what they dislike… but you cannot base things on the opinion of some when the majority feels differently. When the majority starts to feel it, that’s when you gotta listen.”

For Triple H, this is not about silencing fans—it is about reminding them why they started watching in the first place. If your only goal is to tear it all down, he suggests you may have lost touch with what made it special.