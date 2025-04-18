Lex Luger Explains Why He Never Won the WWF Championship at WrestleMania X

Soon-to-be WWE Hall of Famer Lex Luger recently set the record straight on a long-standing rumor surrounding the main event of WrestleMania X during an episode of his “Lex Expressed” podcast. The former WWE Superstar addressed the decades-old story that claims he was originally slated to defeat Yokozuna for the WWF Championship at the 1994 event but lost that opportunity after allegedly leaking the outcome to a reporter from the New York Post.

Luger left no room for doubt in denying the claim. “Never happened,” he stated without hesitation. “That’s what I love about wrestling. A rumor starts and it takes on a life of its own. I’ve heard that story and I go, absolutely not. Absolute fake news. There was never any finish involving me going over at WrestleMania X, so that was fake news.”

According to Luger, there was never a point where Vince McMahon promised him the title—neither at WrestleMania X nor during their buildup to SummerSlam 1993, when Luger faced Yokozuna for the title but only won by count-out. “Vince, even going back to SummerSlam, never promised me the belt. We weren’t sure where we’re going to go,” he explained.

Luger expanded further, revealing that plans were always in motion for Yokozuna to begin a separate program following SummerSlam, which confirmed that Luger’s title win was never in the cards. “Yoko went right into an angle at the time after SummerSlam, which was the plan all along for me not to win,” he said. “[Yokozuna] went off on an immediate, big angle with Undertaker long term all the way into Survivor Series.”

The idea of winning the title at Madison Square Garden for WrestleMania X had been floated internally but was never solidified. “If I was to get the belt, Vince said it would be special to do it at the Garden at WrestleMania X, but he made me no promises,” Luger revealed. “Him and I had a great relationship at the time.”

Luger also took fans behind the scenes of the creative process leading into WrestleMania X, particularly regarding the conclusion of the 1994 Royal Rumble, where he and Bret Hart were declared co-winners. “Then we started getting into the following calendar year with WrestleMania, the lead up, which led to the Royal Rumble with Bret and I co-winners,” he said. “Which was executed and planned brilliantly by them, and it gave all kinds of exciting options for WrestleMania.”

As a result, both Luger and Hart were granted championship opportunities against Yokozuna on the night of WrestleMania X, with Luger wrestling first and Hart challenging in the main event.

Touching on another piece of speculation from that period, Luger recalled hearing that Hart may have been considering stepping away from the company, although he emphasized it was never confirmed. “I heard a rumor, but once again, that might have been fake news, that Bret was maybe planning on scaling back or retiring from the company at that time,” he shared.

Luger was quick to underline that there was never any animosity between himself and Bret Hart. “Bret and I always loved each other. It was nothing to do with anything personal between Bret and I,” he said. Reflecting on the broader situation at the time, Luger suggested that Hart’s potential reduced schedule may have influenced how Vince McMahon approached WrestleMania booking. “Bret probably was kind of like, well, if you guys are going that direction and giving Lex a big push, and maybe the title, maybe I’ll scale back and be part time. Vince may have been like, well, gosh. Hogan’s not going to be around, and if Bret isn’t around, at least part time, let’s kind of keep all our options open here for WrestleMania X.”

Still, Luger was transparent about the unverified nature of this information. “But I do not know if there is any truth, once again, to that rumor that I heard,” he reiterated.