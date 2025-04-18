Triple H Reveals People’s Elbow Was Created to Make The Undertaker Laugh

Triple H has shared an amusing behind-the-scenes origin story of one of The Rock’s most iconic moves, the People’s Elbow. According to the WWE Chief Content Officer, the move was not originally created for show-stopping drama—it was meant to break The Undertaker’s legendary commitment to character.

Speaking during an appearance on High Performer, Triple H explained, “The Rock does the People’s Elbow. It’s the silliest move of all time. He runs twice, hits the ropes, drops the worst looking elbow on you. It’s not a knock on it. It started as a joke. It started as a place for us on live events and him trying to make The Undertaker laugh and break character. We were all doing dumb stuff, and he did it one night, and it looked really cool, as silly (as it was).”

The exaggerated motion and theatrical pause that define the People’s Elbow quickly caught on beyond its original intent. What began as a humorous in-ring moment among friends soon turned into a staple of The Rock’s arsenal, embraced by audiences everywhere.

Triple H added, “Somebody dared him to do it on TV and he did it on TV as a spoof, and the crowd reacted to it. He did it again and they reacted even more. All of a sudden you realize, ‘Wow, I’m onto something really wild here.’”