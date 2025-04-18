WWE Adds Flair-Stratton Interviews to WrestleMania Weekend SmackDown

Taped sit-down interviews with both Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair will air during tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown, just one night before their WWE Women’s Championship clash at WrestleMania 41.
The pre-recorded segments, conducted by Wade Barrett, aim to intensify the ongoing tension between Stratton and Charlotte as their feud reaches a boiling point. Their rivalry has taken a more personal turn in recent weeks, with both Superstars straying from the script during live promos.
Last Friday’s SmackDown escalated when Stratton made a pointed remark about Charlotte’s three divorces. Charlotte responded later in the show with a surprise attack in the parking lot, followed by a second assault before the night ended.
Tonight’s episode, which emanates from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, comes just 24 hours before night one of WrestleMania 41, where Stratton and Charlotte will collide in one of the most anticipated matches on the card.
The updated SmackDown lineup includes:
John Cena appears
Cody Rhodes appears
Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal
WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) vs. Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin)
Chelsea Green, Piper Niven & Alba Fyre vs. Zelina Vega, Katana Chance & Kayden Carter
Sit-down interviews with Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair
WWE Performance Center, Orlando, Florida
Apr. 19th at 1:00 PM
Airing on Peacock
Intrigue at Wynn Las Vegas, Las Vegas, Nevada
Apr. 19th at 2:00 PM
Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada
Apr. 19th at 8:00 PM
Airing on Peacock
Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada
Apr. 20th at 8:00 PM
Airing on Peacock
T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada
Apr. 21st at 8:00 PM
Airing on Free Admission
N/A
Apr. 22nd at 8:00 PM
Airing on Vice TV
Leave a Comment ()