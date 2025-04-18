×
WWE Adds Flair-Stratton Interviews to WrestleMania Weekend SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 18, 2025
Taped sit-down interviews with both Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair will air during tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown, just one night before their WWE Women’s Championship clash at WrestleMania 41.

The pre-recorded segments, conducted by Wade Barrett, aim to intensify the ongoing tension between Stratton and Charlotte as their feud reaches a boiling point. Their rivalry has taken a more personal turn in recent weeks, with both Superstars straying from the script during live promos.

Last Friday’s SmackDown escalated when Stratton made a pointed remark about Charlotte’s three divorces. Charlotte responded later in the show with a surprise attack in the parking lot, followed by a second assault before the night ended.

Tonight’s episode, which emanates from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, comes just 24 hours before night one of WrestleMania 41, where Stratton and Charlotte will collide in one of the most anticipated matches on the card.

The updated SmackDown lineup includes:

  • John Cena appears

  • Cody Rhodes appears

  • Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

  • WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) vs. Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin)

  • Chelsea Green, Piper Niven & Alba Fyre vs. Zelina Vega, Katana Chance & Kayden Carter

  • Sit-down interviews with Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair

