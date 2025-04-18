Rocky Romero Confirmed as Konosuke Takeshita’s Tag Partner for NJPW Wrestling Dontaku

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Rocky Romero has officially joined the Don Callis Family, marking a major shift in allegiance during the latest episode of AEW Collision. Romero aligned with longtime tag partner Trent Beretta to launch a brutal surprise attack on Tomohiro Ishii, confirming his heel turn and new alliance.

Following the angle on Collision, NJPW revealed that Romero will be stepping into the spotlight as Konosuke Takeshita’s mystery partner for Wrestling Dontaku, scheduled for May 3 and 4. The duo will represent the Don Callis Family across both nights of the high-profile event in Fukuoka.

On the first night, Romero and Takeshita will battle Jado and El Phantasmo, while the second night will see them face off against El Phantasmo again, this time with Oleg Boltin at his side. NJPW's official website teased the stakes involved, asking, “Now Romero and Takeshita are united under the Callis Family banner and set to tag at Dontaku. But against ELP and Jado on May 3, and then Phantasmo with Boltin Oleg on May 4 — has Rocky bitten off more than he can chew?”

Here is the updated card for both nights of Wrestling Dontaku:

Wrestling Dontaku – May 3 (Fukuoka International Center, Fukuoka, Japan):

Dogpound Steel Cage Match: WAR Dogs (David Finlay, Gabe Kidd, Drilla Maloney, Clark Connors & Taiji Ishimori) vs. House of Torture (EVIL, SHO, SANADA, Ren Narita & Yoshinobu Kanemaru)

Shingo Takagi vs. Shota Umino

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

Konosuke Takeshita & Rocky Romero vs. Jado & El Phantasmo

Ryusuke Taguchi, YOSHI-HASHI & Hirooki Goto vs. Jakob Austin Young, Great-O-Khan & Callum Newman

TAKA Michinoku, Taichi, Tomohiro Ishii & Yuya Uemura vs. BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi, Tetsuya Naito & Yota Tsuji

Master Wato, YOH, Boltin Oleg & Toru Yano vs. Kosei Fujita, Robbie Eagles, Hartley Jackson & Ryohei Oiwa

Katsuya Murashima vs. Daiki Nagai

Wrestling Dontaku – May 4 (Fukuoka International Center, Fukuoka, Japan):