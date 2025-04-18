WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Big E Confirms Rusev’s WWE Return During Livestream

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 18, 2025

During a Fanatics Live stream on Thursday hosted at WWE World in Las Vegas, Big E confirmed that Rusev is making his return to WWE. This marks the end of weeks of speculation following Rusev's departure from AEW, where he last competed under the name Miro.

Big E and Tyler Breeze were opening packs of WWE trading cards during the livestream when they pulled a Rusev card from 2017. That moment prompted Big E to casually drop the news that Rusev himself had confirmed his WWE comeback.

“Someone that has just been announced to return. You did not see that? I reached out to him, and he confirmed that the news is indeed true,” Big E said. “I do not know when he will be back, but there is Rusev. A blast from the past. And actually, this is very topical because he has just announced that he is returning to the squared circle here in World Wrestling Entertainment.”

Reports indicate that Rusev was recently seen at WWE headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, possibly finalizing details ahead of his return. While the specific date of his return has not yet been disclosed, speculation is mounting that he could be unveiled as Randy Orton’s surprise opponent in the near future.

Source: f4wonline.com
#wwe #miro #rusev #big e

