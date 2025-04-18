Paul Heyman Reveals Ongoing Film & TV Offers for Himself and Reigns

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman are once again making headlines, following an in-depth Vanity Fair profile that dove into Reigns’ political views and hinted at what the future might hold for the WWE megastar. Although much of the media attention focused on Reigns’ public support for former President Donald Trump, the article also shed light on his long-term goals outside the squared circle.

Reigns appears to be setting his sights on a future in entertainment, albeit in roles that are less physically demanding than his current WWE responsibilities. As he looks toward life after the ring, his interest in film and television is becoming increasingly evident.

FOX News later spoke with Paul Heyman, who emphasized that Hollywood’s interest in the duo is far from a recent development. According to Heyman, opportunities have been on the table for quite some time.

“I would also suggest, in the limited space that media is provided to tell the tale of the quotes that they are given, that a lot of people are missing part of the story, which is this is nothing new,” Heyman explained. “Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman have been offered roles, projects, films, TV series, reality shows for the past several years.”

Heyman revealed that both he and Reigns have been fielding significant offers from major players in the industry, including proposals backed by serious studio budgets.

“I can show you my phone right now, and there are people begging to fly up from Hollywood to take in a meeting either before or after WrestleMania about directing films, writing films, this project,” he said. “And I’m not knocking indie films — I’m a big fan of indie films — but I’m not talking $1-2 million budgets. I’m talking real, substantial studio budgets. And, because of the schedule and because of commitments, neither one of us have jumped on that.”

While both Reigns and Heyman have been selective with the offers they entertain, it is clear that interest is not lacking. However, current obligations — particularly Reigns’ WWE contract — have made it difficult to explore those opportunities to their full potential.

“So, Roman saying that this is a consideration of his and that it is something that he would like to exploit is nothing new,” Heyman added. “But under the current contract, he doesn’t have the time and the amount of time in a block to pursue such goals. And as he looks at whatever the next deal may be, I’m sure he wants to carve out times that he can now expand his horizons and include that within his annual schedule.”

With Reigns openly discussing his aspirations and Heyman confirming years of interest from the entertainment world, the transition from WWE to Hollywood might just be a matter of timing.